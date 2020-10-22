Friday 10/23
Songs, Stories and Poetry with Beth Wood: An intimate virtual performance to remind us of the connecting power of word and song; 5-6 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/697651-0 or 541-312-1029.
Going Left Drive In Fest: The drive-in concert will feature Tony Smiley; 5:30-9 p.m.; $40; Thump Roastery, 549 NW York Drive, Suite 200, Bend; eventbrite.com
Olivia Knox: The local singer/songwriter will perform; 6-7:20 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/698253-0 or 541-388-8331.
Sleepless Truckers: The outlaw country band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; Hop & Brew, 523 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/698225-0 or 541-719-1295.
Toast and Jam: The roots band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/698154-0
Kristi Kinsey & The Whiskey Bandits: The country band will perform; 7-9:30 p.m.; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/698216-0 or 541-447-9932.
The Observatorium: Hip-hop artists Spitt, The Kid and Elisa Kay will perform from their collaborative album; 7-10 p.m.; $10 to $50; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/698241-1 or 458-202-1090.
Saturday 10/24
Save the Music Series: A local musician will perform as part of the High Desert Music Collective weekly series; 4-7 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/697671-0 or 541-388-8331.
Shady GroOve: The jam-rock band performs; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/698155-0
Mike Wayock: The multi-genre artist will perform; 7-9:30 p.m.; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/698230-0 or 541-447-9932.
Monday 10/26
Monday Music with Marc Ransom: The folk-soul musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; J DUB, 932 NW Bond St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/698236-0 or 541-797-6335.
Tuesday 10,27
Storyteller Tuesdays — Mark Quan: The local musician will perform with Dottie Ashley; 6-8 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/697669-0 or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 10,28
Worthy Wednesday with Sleepless Truckers: The outlaw country band will perform on the patio with the performance live-streamed on the brewery’s Facebook page; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/696546-0
