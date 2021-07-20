Live music
Wednesday 7/21
The Tangents at Over the Edge: The classic rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Over the Edge Tap House, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Terrebonne; facebook.com/overtheedgetaphouse
Picnic in the Park — The Rock Bottom Boys: The touring band will perform country twists on popular rock songs; 6-8 p.m.; free; Pioneer Park, 450 NE Third St., Prineville; facebook.com/crookcountyfoundation
Dan Dubuque: The slide guitarist will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing
Thursday 7/22
HDCM Pop-Up Concerts: Violinist Isabelle Senger and pianist Janet Smith will perform on the lawn, bring a blanket or a lawn chair and pack a picnic; noon-12:30 p.m.; free; Miller's Landing Park, 55 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; highdesertchambermusic.com
Live at the Vineyard — Michael John & Rob Fincham: The local duo will play a variety of hit covers; 5-8 p.m.; $15 advanced tickets required; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com
Munch and Music — Joseph: The folk-pop trio will perform with special guest Isabeau Waia'u Walker and the Cole-Baker-Clark Collective; 5:30-9 p.m.; free; Munch and Music, Drake Park, Bend; munchandmusic.com
Live Music Thursdays: Local musicians will perform weekly at the distillery; 6-8 p.m.; free; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; facebook.com/oregonspiritdistillers
Thursdays with the Suttle Lodge Silvertones: The bluegrass, honky tonk and folk band will perform weekly at the lodge; free; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; 541-638-7001.
Friday 7/23
Live at the Vineyard — Olivia Knox: The local indie singer/songwriter will perform. Advanced tickets required; 6-9 p.m.; $15 adults, $5 children 12 and under; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com
Shireen Amini's Spotlight Artist Show: The local artist will perform some of her new music; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer
Jenner Fox Band: The folk musician will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; Sisters Saloon, 190 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; sisterssaloon.net
Company Grand: The nine-piece rock, funk and R&B band will perform. 21 and over; 7-10 p.m.; $15 plus fees; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com
Burnin Moonlight: The country and Americana band will perform; 7:30-10 p.m.; free; Kelly D's Sports Bar & Grill, 1012 SE Cleveland Ave., Bend; 541-389-5625.
Reggae Night Feat. DJ YOGI & DJ EYENEYE: The monthly reggae dance night will be held. Sept. 24 will also feature local reggae band Rubbah Tree; $15; 8 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer
Bassmint Re-Write with Eyemc, DJ Professor Stone, Mr. Moo: The bass DJs will play a variety of music; 8-11 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com
Deli: The DJ will spin a mix of hip-hop and R&B; 9 p.m.-midnight; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker
Saturday 7/24
Music on the Water — The Resolectrics: The classic R&B band will perform, limited capacity, no outside food or drink; 5-8 p.m.; free; Elk Lake Resort, 60000 Century Drive, Bend; elklakeresort.net
3 of We: The jazz-rock band will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Bend Cider Co., 64649 Wharton Ave., Bend; facebook.com/3ofwe
Safe Summer Nights Concert Series — Appaloosa: The Americana band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15-$25; 19330 Pinehurst Rd, 19330 Pinehurst Road, Bend; eventbrite.com
Live at the Vineyard — Back Again Band: The classic rock, pop and adult contemporary band will perform. Advanced tickets required; 6-9 p.m.; $20 adults, $10 children 12 and under; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com
Lost Ox: The Portland-based outlaw funk and Americana band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer
Dry Canyon Stampede: The country band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; free; Pump House Bar and Grill, 8320 N. U.S. Highway 97, Terrebonne; facebook.com/pumphouseterrebonne
Summer Sessions — Company Grand: The local nine-piece rock, blues, funk and R&B band will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing
Gold Dust: The Fleetwood Mac tribute band will perform; 8-11 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 N. Larch St., Sisters; bendticket.com
Deli: The DJ will spin a mix of hip-hop and R&B; 9 p.m.-midnight; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker
Monday 7/26
Big Lawn Series: Each week a regional touring artist will play on the lodge's lawn; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Tuesday 7/27
Storyteller's Open Mic: A weekly open mic night hosted by Bill Powers will be held. Sign ups begin at 5 p.m. for 10 minutes slots; 6-8:30 p.m.; free; The Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/thecommonsbend
Wednesday 7/28
Summer Sessions — Aladinsane: The local David Bowie acoustic tribute band will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing
