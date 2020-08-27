Thursday 8/27
Rob Fincham: The local artist performs. Advance tickets required; 5-8 p.m.; $10; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/676738-0 or 541-526-5075.
LeftSlide: The blues, rock and reggae band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/676722-0
Loose Platoon: The Delta blues band performs; 7-9:30 p.m.; Cabin 22, 25 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/677086-0 or 541-306-3322.
Friday 8/28
Safe Summer Nights: Join us in listening to Larkspur Stand, drinking full size cocktails, and enjoying a night of socially-distanced fun; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; $15 to $25; 19330 Pinehurst Road, 19330 Pinehurst Road, Bend; eventbrite.com/e/safe-summer-nights-tickets-117436153697
Olivia Knox: The local folk-pop musician will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $15; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/676740-0 or 541-526-5075.
Britnee Kellogg: The country artist will perform with special guests The Parnell’s; 6-10 p.m.; $20; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/676726-0 or 541-527-4345.
The HWY 97 Band: The classic rock band performs; 7-10 p.m.; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/677098-0 or 541-447-9932.
Juju Eyeball: The Beatles tribute band performs; 7-9:30 p.m.; Cabin 22, 25 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/677087-0 or 541-306-3322.
Saturday 8/29
Save the Music — Poolside Leper Society and Chupa Cobra: The punk bands perform; 4-7 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/676716-0 or 541-388-8331.
Music on the Water — Popcorn: The local cover band performs. Limited capacity, first come, first served; 5-8 p.m.; Elk Lake Resort and Marina, 60000 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/677081-0 or 541-480-7378.
John Batdorf CD Release Party: The singer-songwriter will perform. Advance tickets required; 6-9 p.m.; $20; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/676742-0 or 541-526-5075.
Matt Borden: The country artist performs. Reservations required to ensure social distancing; 6-9 p.m.; Over The Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Crooked River Ranch; go.evvnt.com/676691-0 or 541-527-2101.
Dry Canyon Stampede: The country band performs; 7-9:30 p.m.; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/677096-0 or 541-447-9932.
Blackstrap Bluegrass: The bluegrass band will perform; 7-9:30 p.m.; Cabin 22, 25 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/677089-0 or 541-306-3322.
The Old Revival: The roots band performs; 7-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/676706-0 or 541-639-4776.
Precious Byrd: The local party rock band performs; 7-10 p.m.; $30; 404 SW Forest Ave., 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com/e/precious-byrd-tickets-113711905370
Sunday 8/30
James Matt: The multi-genre artist performs; 2:30-6:30 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/676727-0 or 541-527-4380.
Skillethead: The bluegrass band performs; 6-8 p.m.; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/676724-0
Monday 8/31
Mark Ransom: The soul-folk musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; J DUB, 932 NW Bond St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/677085-0 or 541-797-6335.
Wednesday 9/2
Party in the Back: The party band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/677050-0 or 541-385-3333.
Music on the Green — Hokulea O’Hana Dancers: The traditional Hawaiian dancers will perform; 6-7:30 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/676688-0 or 541-923-5191.
Company Grand: The local multi-genre band perform; 7-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/676710-0 or 541-639-4776.
