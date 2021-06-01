Wednesday 6/2
An Evening with Mark Quon: The local singer-songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/793224-0 or 541-797-6581.
Summer Sessions — The Shining Dimes: The local country band will perform live on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/788480-0 or 541-639-4776.
Thursday 6/3
Just Us: The local soft rock duo performs; 5-7 p.m.; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/757777-0
Profit Drama: The local rock band will perform and feature a solo and full band set; 6-9 p.m.; 10 Barrel Brewing East Side, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/793472-0 or 541-241-7733.
Thursday Night Writers — Juniper and Gin: The folk-bluegrass band will perform on the restaurant's patio, reservations accepted; 6-8:30 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/793393-0 or 541-904-4660.
The Woodsmen: The Americana-country-folk band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/793285-0
Austin Lindstrom: The country artist will perform on the outdoor stage; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/793416-0 or 541-527-4345.
Friday 6/4
Sleepless Truckers: The outlaw country band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/793337-0
Spotlight Artist Showcase feat. Black Currant: The local band will perform on the outdoor stage; 6-8 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/793277-0 or 541-388-8331.
Superball: The party rock band will perform hits from the '70s. Advanced tickets are required; 6-9 p.m.; $20; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/791491-1 or 541-526-5075.
Magical Mystery Four: The local Beatles tribute band performs; 6-8 p.m.; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/790333-0 or 541-306-6689.
Trainwreck: The party rock band will perform on the patio; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/793419-0 or 541-527-4380.
DJ Wicked: The DJ will spin old school hip-hop and R&B; 9 p.m.-midnight; The Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/793315-0 or 541-706-9949.
Saturday 6/5
Gabrial Sweyn: The folk singer will perform on the restaurant's patio; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/793397-0 or 541-904-4660.
An Afternoon with The Mostest: The Americana-rock band performs on the outdoor stage; 4-6 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/793281-0 or 541-388-8331.
Matt Martin & Blake Murray: The country duo will perform; 5-7 p.m.; Renegades BBQ, 1255 NE Third St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/793408-0 or 541-640-1004.
Lake Street Dive: The rock band will perform virtually from Beak & Skiff Orchards in New York; 5-9 p.m.; $20; online; go.evvnt.com/793294-1 or 541-317-0700.
Safe Summer Nights Concert Series — Tone Red: The local soul band performs; 5-8 p.m.; $15 to $25; Crater Lake Spirits, 19330 Pinehurst Road, Bend; eventbrite.com
The Jess Ryan Band: The local rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/793291-0
Patty Davis Band: The Americana trio will perform. Advanced tickets required; 6-9 p.m.; $15; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/791494-1 or 541-526-5075.
Matt Borden: The country artist will perform; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $10; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Summer Sessions — Never Come Down: The Portland folk band will perform on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/793230-0 or 541-639-4776.
Beyond the Lamplight: The high-energy folk-rock band will perform with special guest Acoustica Noir; 8-11 p.m.; $12; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/793301-1 or 541-323-1881.
DJ Wicked: The DJ will spin old school hip-hop and R&B; 9 p.m.-midnight; The Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/793315-0 or 541-706-9949.
Sunday 6/6
Seth Brown: The Americana artist will perform; 5-7 p.m.; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/793430-0 or 541-306-6689.
Summer Sunday Nights — Never Come Down and Skillethead: The bluegrass bands will perform; 6-9 p.m.; Sisters Saloon & Ranch Grill, 190 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/793415-0 or 541-549-7427.
Aladinsane: The acoustic David Bowie tribute band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/793287-0
Monday 6/7
Roots Music Mondays: Local roots bands will perform every Monday at the food cart lot; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/793340-0
Monday Big Lawn Series — Kassi Valazza: The folk-rock-country artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. 20, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/793322-0 or 541-638-7001.
Tuesday 6/8
Storyteller's Open Mic: The weekly open mic hosted by Bill Powers will feature local artists and storytellers performing short sets of up to 10 minutes. Sign-ups start at 5 p.m.; 6-8:30 p.m.; The Commons Cafe and Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/793335-0 or 541-323-3955.
Wednesday 6/9
Summer Sessions — Rubbah Tree: The local reggae-rock band will perform on the outdoor patio; 7-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/793235-0 or 541-639-4776.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.