Wednesday 6/16
An Evening with Spike McQuire: The punk-folk-rocker will perform; 6-8 p.m.; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/803418-0 or 541-797-6581.
Summer Sessions — The Jess Ryan Band: The local rock band will perform live on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/797288-0 or 541-639-4776.
Thursday 6/17
Amateur Karaoke League: No singing experience is necessary to participate in the weekly karaoke night; 6-10 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/803733-0 or 458-202-1090.
Thursday Night Writers — Timothy James: The blues-roots singer/songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/803696-0 or 541-904-4660.
Thursdays with The Suttle Lodge Silvertones: The bluegrass, honky tonk and folk band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. 20, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/803558-0 or 541-638-7001.
Sucker Punch: The classic rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/802607-0
Live at the Vineyard — Just Us: The soft rock duo will perform at the winery. Advanced tickets required, no door sales; 5-7 p.m.; $10; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/757780-1 or 541-526-5075.
Friday 6/18
Kristi Kinsey and the Whiskey Bandits: The country band will perform; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; Creekside, 1255 NE Third St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/803725-0 or 541-640-1004.
Blackstrap Bluegrass: The local bluegrass band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/803819-0 or 541-306-6689.
Music on the Lawn — Skillethead: The bluegrass band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/803588-0
Live at the Vineyard — The Substitutes: The local rock band will perform at the winery. Advanced tickets required, no door sales; 6-9 p.m.; $10; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/802435-1 or 541-526-5075.
Countryfied: The country band will perform; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $15; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Aaron Rehn: The local musician will perform; 7-10 p.m.; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/803669-0 or 541-447-9932.
Careoke for a Cure: Get up and sing a song and help out the Ronald McDonald House of Bend while doing it. Part of the brewery’s F*Cancer beneficiaries; 7-10 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/802547-0 or 541-388-8331.
Summer Sessions — Scott Pemberton Band: The rock band will perform live on the brewery's outdoor stage; 7-10 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/802468-0 or 541-639-4776.
Janelle Musson: The local singer-songwriter will perform original songs on piano, guitar and ukulele; 7:30-10 p.m.; $15; Cascades Theatrical Co, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/798190-1 or 541-389-0803.
Saturday 6/19
Eric Leadbetter: The local rock musician will perform; 2-4 p.m.; Legend Cider Company, 52670 Highway 97, La Pine; go.evvnt.com/803433-0 or 503-893-5853.
Brave New World: The local rock band will perform on the brewery's patio; 4-6 p.m.; The Office at Silver Moon, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/802567-0 or 541-388-8331.
Music on the Water — John Shipe: The Americana artist will perform. Limited to 100 people, first come, first served; 5-8 p.m.; Elk Lake Resort and Marina, 60000 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/803600-0 or 541-480-7378.
Safe Summer Nights Concert Series — Silvertone Devils: The local Americana band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 to $25; 19330 Pinehurst Road, 19330 Pinehurst Road, Bend; eventbrite.com
Music on the Lawn — Drift: The local rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/803592-0
G-Bots and the Journeymen: The rock-soul band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; $10; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/802632-1 or 541-527-1387.
Kristi Kinsey and the Whiskey Bandits: The country band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; Over The Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Crooked River Ranch; go.evvnt.com/802454-0 or 541-527-2101.
Bobby Lindstrom: The blues singer/songwriter will perform live at the vineyard. Advanced tickets required, no door sales; 6-9 p.m.; $15; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/802439-1 or 541-526-5075.
Nicky Croon: The jazz singer will perform on the restaurant’s patio, reservations recommended; 6-9 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/785470-1
Jazz Folks: The local jazz band will perform; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Cork Cellars, 391 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/803722-0 or 541-549-2675.
ROOTDOWN: The reggae, alt-rock and hip-hop band will perform on the outdoor stage; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $15; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
The Quick & Easy Boys: The Portland rock band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; Sisters Saloon & Ranch Grill, 190 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/802583-0 or 541-549-7427.
Summer Sessions — DiRT: The local roots band will perform on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/802476-0 or 541-639-4776.
Janelle Musson: The local singer-songwriter will perform original songs on piano, guitar and ukulele. Featuring special guest Dave Clemens; 7:30-10 p.m.; $15; Cascades Theatrical Co, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/798375-2 or 541-389-0803.
An Evening with Black Flowers Black Sun: The delta blues band will perform; 8-11 p.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/802564-1 or 541-388-8331.
DJ Vacay: The DJ will spin a mix of hip-hop, R&B and electronica; 9 p.m.- June 20, 12 a.m. The Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/803519-0 or 541-706-9949.
Vanderwalls: The rock band will release their new CD "War of the Year" and perform, featuring special guests Night Channels; 9-11 p.m.; $10; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/803440-1 or 541-323-1881.
Sunday 6/20
James Matt: The local folk-rock musician will perform; 2-5 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/802685-0 or 541-527-4380.
Open Mic at the Pig & Pound: The weekly open mic will feature local musicians and other artists sharing their work; 3-6 p.m.; The Pig And Pound, 423 SW Eighth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/802677-0 or 541-526-1697.
Summer Sunset Series — Olivia Harms: The local country artist will perform; 5-8 p.m.; Niblick & Greene's, 7535 Falcon Crest Drive, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/802666-0 or 541-548-4220.
Blackstrap Bluegrass: The bluegrass band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/802608-0
Toast and Jam: The local roots duo will perform; 6-9 p.m.; Sisters Saloon & Ranch Grill, 190 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/802585-0 or 541-549-7427.
Monday 6/21
French Troubadour Plays Americana: Eric John Kaiser will perform a selection of classic French chansons, his own originals as well as American classics with a French twist; 4-5 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/802408-0 or 541-312-1029.
Big Lawn Series — Bar Budwig: The roots artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. 20, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/803529-0 or 541-638-7001.
Roots Music Mondays: Local roots bands will perform every Monday at the food cart lot; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/802620-0
Tuesday 6/22
Storyteller's Open Mic: The weekly open mic hosted by Bill Powers will feature local artists and storytellers performing short sets of up to 10 minutes. Sign-ups start at 5 p.m.; 6-8:30 p.m.; The Commons Cafe and Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/803656-0 or 541-323-3955.
Lindy Gravelle: The singer/songwriter pianist performs originals and popular covers; 6-8 p.m.; Silverleaf Cafe, 7535 Falcon Crest Drive, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/803580-0
Ukulele Meet Up: Matt Mueller will lead jams and instruction for all levels in a weekly meetup; 7-10 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/803730-0 or 458-202-1090.
Wednesday 6/23
The Brothers Reed: The Southern Oregon folk-bluegrass duo will perform live on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/802482-0 or 541-639-4776.
