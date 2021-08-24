Wednesday 8/25
Music on the Green — Juju Eyeball: The Beatles tribute band will perform; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; Sam Johnson Park, 333 SW 15th St., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com
Victory Swig: The local rhythmic folk band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Over the Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop, Terrebonne; facebook.com
Summer Sessions — The Soul Providers: The local soul, funk and R&B band will perform on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com or 541-639-4776.
Thursday 8/26
Live at the Vineyard — Michael John & Rob Fincham: The local musicians will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adults, free for children 12 and under, tickets required; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Dr, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Live Music Thursdays: Local musicians will perform weekly at the distillery; 6-8 p.m.; free; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; facebook.com
The Ballybogs: The Irish trad band will perform weekly; 6-8 p.m.; free; Porter Brewing Co., 611 NE Jackpine Court, Suite 2, Redmond; facebook.com
Dirty Heads & Sublime with Rome and Hirie: The summer concert series continues with reggae, hip-hop and rock music from Dirty Heads and Sublime with Rome. Low-profile chairs allowed; 6 p.m.; $49.50 plus fees; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 322 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Singer Songwriter Thursday — Shane Brown: The Pacific Northwest musician will perform on the restaurant's patio; 6-8:30 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; facebook.com
Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles: The country music singer-songwriter will perform; 7 p.m.; $30 plus fees. Children under 3 free; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; bendticket.com
Thursdays with the Suttle Lodge Silvertones: The bluegrass, honky tonk and folk band will perform weekly at the lodge; free; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters
Friday 8/27
Burnin' Moonlight on the Patio: The bluegrass band will perform at the steakhouse; 6-8 p.m.; free; Tumalo Feed Co., 64619 U.S. Highway 20, Bend or 541-382-2202.
Eric Leadbetter Band: The local rock band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com or 541-388-8331.
Live at the Vineyard — Superball: The local classic rock band will play hits from the '70s; 6-9 p.m.; $20 plus fees, $10 children 12 and under, tickets required; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Sleepless Truckers: The outlaw country band will perform; 6-10 p.m.; free; Hop & Brew, 523 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; facebook.com
Maxwell Friedman Group: The neo-jazz/funk group will perform; 6:30-10 p.m.; free; The Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com or 541-728-0066.
Odds and Sods (The Who Tribute): The band will be playing top tracks and a short Tommy set at Hardtails; 7-10 p.m.; free; Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 N. Larch St., Sisters; hardtailsoregon.com
Lisa Landucci: The country artist will perform classic hits from days gone by; 7-9 p.m.; free; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; facebook.com
Cocktail Cabaret — Duets: Duet interpretations of popular songs will be performed; 8 p.m.; $20 plus fees.; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Bachelor Beats: A live DJ will perform at the West Village stage at Mt. Bachelor; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Saturday 8/28
Live Music at Waypoint: Local musicians and bands will perform three times a week at the bar; noon-2 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mt. Washington Drive, Bend; facebook.com
Tumalo Jam: The second annual concert includes live music, dancing, drinks and food trucks and benefits Cascades Theatrical Company. Limited tickets available; noon-6 p.m.; $25 per person, children under 12 free; private residence, 65125 Hunnell Road, Tumalo; cascadestheatrical.org
Know Strings — Sweet Whiskey Lips Performs: Bring a blanket or a lawn chair and enjoy an hour of music by local alt-country trio; 1-2 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Leftslide Live: The local rock band will perform; 4 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com or 541-388-8331.
Eighth Annual Music on the Water — Rubbah Tree: The reggae band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; Elk Lake Resort, 60000 Century Drive, Bend; elklakeresort.net or 541-480-7378.
Safe Summer Nights — Shady GroOove: The local jam rock band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 general admission, $25 ticket for two, plus fees; Crater Lake Spirits Distillery Tasting Room, 19330 Pinehurst Road, Bend; eventbrite.com
Live at the Vineyard — Magical Mystery Four: The Beatles tribute band will perform. Advanced purchase required; 6-9 p.m.; $20 plus fees, $10 children 12 and under; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Live Music on the Lawn — JuJu Eyeball: The local Beatles tribute band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com
Gabrial Sweyn: The folk, blues and country artist will perform in the courtyard; 6-8:30 p.m.; $5 cover; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; sistersdepot.com
Summer Sessions — G Bots and The Journeymen: The local soul-rock quartet will perform on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com or 541-639-4776.
Hip Hop Night feat. Tyler Martian and Guests: The local hip-hop artist will perform along with The Clumzys, Northorn Lights, Tobias Malachi and Tony.Has; 7-11 p.m.; $10 at the door; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com or 541-388-8331.
Eli Seth Liberman: The local musician will perform on the outdoor deck; 7-10 p.m.; free; Shandy's, 52510 U.S. Highway 97, La Pine; facebook.com
Blackflowers Blacksun: The blues-rock band will perform; 8-10 p.m.; $5 at the door; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
David Miller: The local musician will perform at the bar; 8-10 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Unchained: The Van Halen tribute band will perform. 21 and over, low-profile chairs encouraged; 8 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 N. Larch St., Sisters; bendticket.com
Sunday 8/29
Live Music at Waypoint: Local musicians and bands will perform three times a week at the bar; 4-6 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mt. Washington Drive, Bend; facebook.com
Modest Mouse: The summer concert series will continue with the indie-rock band featuring special guest The Districts. Low-profile chairs allowed. Doors at 4:30; 6 p.m.; $49.50 plus fees; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 322 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
The Jacob Jolliff Band: The bluegrass group will perform with special guest Jenner Fox Band. Doors at 6 p.m; 6-9 p.m.; $15 in advance, $20 at the door; Sisters Saloon, 190 E Cascade Ave, Sisters; sisterssaloon.net
Monday 8/30
Big Lawn Series: Each week a regional touring artist will play on the lodge's lawn; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Tuesday 8/31
Live Music at Waypoint: Local musicians and bands will perform three times a week at the bar; 5-7 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mt. Washington Drive, Bend; facebook.com
Storyteller's Open Mic: A weekly open mic night hosted by Bill Powers will be held. Sign ups begin at 5 p.m. for 10 minutes slots; 6-8:30 p.m.; free; The Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com or 541-728-0066.
Keith Greeninger: The singer-songwriter will perform; 7 p.m.; $20 plus fees.; Angeline's Bakery & Cafe, 121 W. Main Ave., Sisters; bendticket.com or 541-549-9122.
Clear Summer Nights — Chicago: The classic rock band will perform. Doors at 5:30 p.m; 7:30 p.m.$68 plus fees; Athletic Club of Bend, 61615 Athletic Club Drive, Bend; clearsummernights.com or 541-385-3062.
Wednesday 9/1
Austin Quattlebaum, Superball: The folk and bluegrass musician will perform followed by the local classic rock group on the outdoor stage as part of the Descend on Bend van life festival kickoff party; 6-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com or 541-639-4776.
