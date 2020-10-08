Thursday 10/8
Heller Highwater: The pop-R&B band performs. Advanced tickets required; 5-7 p.m.; $10; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/692856-0 or 541-526-5075.
Michael Wayock: The musician will perform an acoustic set; 5-8 p.m.; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/692459-0 or 541-527-4345.
Bobby Lindstrom: The local blues musician performs; 6-8 p.m.; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/692446-0
Friday 10/9
Cheyenne West and Kurt Silva: The country duo will perform. Advance tickets required; 5-8 p.m.; $10; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/692850-0 or 541-526-5075.
Skillethead: The bluegrass-folk band performs; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/692806-0
Music On The Patio with Shady GroOove: The multi-genre local band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/692134-0
The Woodsmen: The country, bluegrass, jazz and blues band will perform; 6:30-9 p.m.; $5; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/692460-0 or 541-527-4345.
Saturday 10/10
Save the Music — Slade and Hatchet: The local rock band performs; 4-7 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/692443-0 or 541-388-8331.
Kenzi & Co.: The local artist will perform; 6-10 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/692884-0 or 458-202-1090.
Appaloosa: The Americana band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/692868-0
James Matt: The folk singer-songwriter will perform; 6-7:30 p.m.; The Bite Tumalo, 19860 Seventh St., Tumalo; go.evvnt.com/692865-0 or 541-610-6457.
Big River Band: The classic rock band performs; 6:30-9 p.m.; $5; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/692463-0 or 541-527-4345.
Sunday 10/11
Matt Borden: The country artist will perform; 5-7 p.m.; Crossroads BBQ Pit & Pub, 121 NE Third St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/692859-0 or 541-447-3335
Monday 10/12
Monday Music with Marc Ransom: The folk-soul artist performs; 6-8 p.m.; J DUB, 932 NW Bond St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/692893-0 or 541-797-6335.
Tuesday 10/13
Storyteller Tuesdays — Cauri Hammer: The local musician will perform with Sean Allen; 6-8 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/692438-0 or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 10/14
Worthy Wednesday with Fair Trade Boogie Band: The funk-jam band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/692135-0
