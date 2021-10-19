Thursday 10/21
Irish Trad Music: The traditional Irish band the Ballybogs will perform weekly; 6-8 p.m.; free; Porter Brewery, 611 NE Jackpine Court, Suite 2, Redmond; porterbrewingco.com or 541-504-7959.
Campfire Unplugged: Artists from around the country will showcase their musical repertoire while gathered around the campfire; 6-8 p.m.; free; Campfire Hotel, 721 NE Third St., Bend; 4peaksmusic.com or 503-956-9576.
The Wood Brothers: The American roots band will perform with Special Guest Kat Wright; 7-11:59 p.m.; $30; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Ying Yang Twins Live: The hip hop duo will perform with special guest J Meast; 7 p.m.; $25 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/SilverMoonBeer or 541-388-8331.
Russ Liquid: The funk, electronic band will perform with special guest Josh Teed and Friends; 8:30 p.m.; $10; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Friday 10/22
Friday Jams: The folk, Americana and bluegrass artist Wes Lee Wilson will perform all original songs; 5 p.m.; free; Worthy Burgers and Brews , 806 Brooks Suit 110, Bend; facebook.com/wesleewilson1 or 541-678-6268.
Black Currant EP Release Show: The dark indie pop band will release their latest EP with special guests Third Seven and Cooper & Cooper; 6-10 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial way, Bend; blckcrrnt.com
Blooming Fire & Chris Arellano: The alternative band will perform with the Nuevo Americana artist Chris and his daughter Jayden Souza; 6 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/SilverMoonBeer or 541-388-8331.
Bob Baker & Brian Odell: The rock duo will perform; 6-8:30 p.m.; $5 cover; Sisters Depot, 250 W Cascade Ave, Sisters; sistersdepot.com or 541-904-4660.
Indubious: The reggae, dub and R&B band will perform; 6:30-10 p.m.; free; The Commons Cafe and Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/thecommonsbend or 541-323-3955.
Chris Arellano & Jayden Souza: The Nuevo Americana artist and his daughter will perform; 7-9 p.m.; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; brownowlbend.com or 541-797-6581.
Live at the Vineyard — The Dry Canyon Trio: The country-folk trio will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 and under free, advance purchase required; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Live Music on the Patio: Weekly Friday night music will be performed; 7 p.m.; Kobold Brewing, 245 SW 6th St, Redmond; koboldbrewing.com or 541-504-9373.
Reggae Night: The monthly reggae dance night will be held featuring local reggae band Rubbah Tree; 8 p.m.; $15; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/SilverMoonBeer or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 10/23
The Tangents Live at the Pumpkin Patch: The local rock band will perform; noon-4 p.m.; Smith Rock Ranch, 1250 NE Wilcox Ave, Terrebonne; facebook.com/OffOnAnotherTangent or 541-504-1414.
Oktoberpfest : Celebrate Oktoberfest with live German music, beer, and food; 1-8 p.m.; free, reservations suggested; pflücke Bavarian Grillhaus & Biergarten, 2747 NW Crossing Dr, Bend; 541-241-0224.
Live at the Vineyard — The Substitutes: The classic rock band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adults, children under 12 free, advance purchase required; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Conner Bennett: The multi-instrumentalist will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Bend Cider, 64649 Wharton Ave, Bend; bendcider.com or 541-410-0639.
Madeline Hawthorne: The roots guitarist/singer will perform; 6-8 p.m.; Campfire Hotel, 721 NE Third St., Bend; 4peaksmusic.com or 541-382-1515.
John Shipe: Veteran Pacific Northwest Americana songster will perform; 6-8:30 p.m.; $5 cover; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; sistersdepot.com or 541-904-4660.
Doc Ryan’s DiRT Trio: The acoustic, blues band will perform; 7 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
JuJu Eyeball at Silver Moon: The Beatles tribute band will perform; 8-10 p.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/SilverMoonBeer or 541-388-8331.
Seedling: The indie-rock duo will perform; 8-10 p.m.; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Sunday 10/24
Fall Central Oregon Symphony: The symphony will perform Mozart’s Symphony No. 35 “Haffner,” the “Tritsch-Tratsch Polka” by Johann Strauss and Wagner’s symphonic poem, “Siegfried Idyll”; 2-3 p.m. and 7:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Bend High School Auditorium, 230 NE Sixth St., Bend; cosymphony.com or 541-383-6290.
Tuesday 10/26
Evan Mullins: The solo pianist will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly’s, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Eric Leadbetter & Friends: The local rock artist will be joined weekly by a variety of local talent; 6-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/SilverMoonBeer or 541-388-8331.
Lilli Worona & Staci Lynn Johnson: The violinist and guitarist will perform; 6:30-8 p.m.; free; Kobold Brewing, 245 SW 6th St., Redmond; koboldbrewing.com or 541-504-9373.
Tiffany: The pop singer will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $35-$55 proof of vaccination or negative test required; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Wednesday 10/27
Song and Story with Pete K: The local folk musician will perform weekly; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/SilverMoonBeer or 541-388-8331.
Eric Leadbetter Band: The local rock band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Open Mic Wednesdays: Open mic will be held weekly; 6:30 p.m.; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-389-1410.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.