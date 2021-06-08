Wednesday 6/9
James Matt: The folk-rock musician will perform; 5-8 p.m.; The Bite Tumalo, 19860 Seventh St., Tumalo; go.evvnt.com/798434-0 or 541-610-6457.
Summer Sessions — Rubbah Tree: The local reggae-rock band will perform on the outdoor patio; 7-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/793235-0 or 541-639-4776.
Thursday 6/10
Joe Fidanzo Duo: The local duo performs at the vineyard. Advance tickets required, no door sales; 5-8 p.m.; $10; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/797346-1 or 541-526-5075.
Amateur Karaoke League: No singing experience is necessary to participate in the weekly karaoke night; 6-10 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/798416-0 or 458-202-1090.
Thursday Night Writers — Allan Malm and Marin Allen: The singer-songwriters will perform on the restaurant's patio; 6-8 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/798400-0 or 541-904-4660.
Thursdays with The Suttle Lodge Silvertones: The lodge's house bluegrass, honky tonk and folk band will perform weekly; 6-8 p.m.; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/798306-0 or 541-638-7001.
Alicia Viani Band: The local Americana/county band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/797321-0
Friday 6/11
Dave and Melody Hill: The local duo will perform; 5-8 p.m.; The Outfitter Bar, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/798432-0 or 541-382-8711.
Music on the Lawn — Shady GroOove: The jam rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/798345-0
Casey Parnell: Singer/songwriter Casey Parnell plays cover hit songs from classics like the Beatles to today’s Ed Sheeran and his own songs as well; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $15; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Sleepless Truckers: The outlaw country band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/798414-0 or 541-447-9932.
Careoke for a Cure: Get up and sing a song and help out the Ronald McDonald House of Bend while doing it. Part of the brewery's F*Cancer beneficiaries; 7-10 p.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/798225-0 or 541-388-8331.
Summer Sessions — Company Grand: The local band will perform two sets on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/797277-0 or 541-639-4776.
Sknny Mrcls: The DJ will spin a night of soul, hip-hop, dub and more; 9 p.m.- midnight; The Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/798284-0 or 541-706-9949.
Guardian of the Underdog: The local punk-roots band will perform with special guest Chris Doud; 9-11 p.m.; $10; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/798198-1 or 541-323-1881.
Saturday 6/12
The Country Champs: The honky tonk country band will perform; 3-6 p.m.; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/798412-0 or 541-447-9932.
An afternoon with JUSTUSWORKX: The rock band will perform; 4-6 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing — Redmond, 2095 SW Badger Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/798232-0 or 541-388-8331.
The Jess Ryan Band with Chris Doud: The local musicians will perform live on the brewery's patio; 4-6 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/797312-0 or 541-388-8331.
Shady GroOove & Evan Mullins: The local jam rock band performs; 6-8 p.m.; The Bite Tumalo, 19860 Seventh St., Tumalo; go.evvnt.com/798437-0 or 541-610-6457.
Saturdays in the Yard with Circle of Wills: The local rock-fusion band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/798420-0 or 458-202-1090.
Elise & Matt Pompa: The Tualatin father-daughter duo will perform on the restaurant's patio. Reservations accepted; 6-8:30 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/798396-0 or 541-904-4660.
LeftSlide: The local rock band performs; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/798347-0
Open Mic at Porter Brewing: The twice-monthly open mic will feature local artists sharing samples of their work. Mics will be sanitized between uses or you can bring your own; 6-8 p.m.; Porter Brewing Co., 611 NE Jackpine Court, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/798251-0 or 541-504-7959.
Blackstrap Bluegrass: The local bluegrass group will perform, limited capacity, 21 and over; 6-10 p.m.; $10; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/797342-1 or 541-527-1387.
Bobby Lindstrom: The local blues musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; Over The Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Crooked River Ranch; go.evvnt.com/797187-0 or 541-527-2101.
John Hoover & the Mighty Quinns: The band will perform soft rock hits from the 70s and beyond; 6-9 p.m.; $15; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/767263-1
High Street Party Band: The party band will perform on the outdoor stage; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $15; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Summer Sessions — Fair Trade Boogie Band: The local funk band will perform afro-beat classics, Latin jams and modern psychedelia on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/797282-0 or 541-639-4776.
An Evening with TOP: Singer-songwriter Charlie Utter brings his signature style of theatrical space folk to the brewery stage; 8-10 p.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/798238-1 or 541-388-8331.
Peter Kartsounes and Eric Leadbetter Duo: The folk-rock duo will perform with special guest Michalis Patterson; 8-10 p.m.; $10; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/798202-1 or 541-323-1881.
Sknny Mrcls: The DJ will spin a night of soul, hip-hop, dub and more; 9 p.m.-midnight; The Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/798377-0 or 541-706-9949.
Sunday 6/13
Open Mic: Local artists will perform short sets of their work at the weekly open mix night; 3-6 p.m.; The Pig And Pound, 423 SW Eighth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/797455-0 or 541-526-1697.
Call Down Thunder: The Grateful Dead tribute band will perform; 5-7 p.m.; Niblick & Greene's, 7535 Falcon Crest Drive, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/797460-0 or 541-548-4220.
Summer Sunday Nights — Kartsounes and Leadbetter: The local folk-rock duo will perform; 6-9 p.m.; Sisters Saloon & Ranch Grill, 190 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/798244-0 or 541-549-7427.
Bill Keale: The pop-folk Hawaiian slack key guitarist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/797325-0
Monday 6/14
Music on the Lawn — Johnny Franco: The indie-pop singer will perform; 6-8 p.m.; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. 20, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/798297-0 or 541-638-7001.
Roots Music Mondays: Local roots bands will perform every Monday at the food cart lot; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/797332-0
Tuesday 6/15
Storyteller's Open Mic: The weekly open mic hosted by Bill Powers will feature local artists and storytellers performing short sets of up to 10 minutes. Sign-ups start at 5 p.m.; 6-8:30 p.m.; The Commons Cafe and Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/797365-0 or 541-323-3955.
Wednesday 6/16
Summer Sessions — The Jess Ryan Band: The local rock band will perform live on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/797288-0 or 541-639-4776.
