Friday 10/16
Going Left Drive In Fest: The drive-in concert features Redwood Son, Jeshua Marshall and Matt Puccio JR; 5:30-9 p.m.; $30 per vehicle; 549 NW York Drive, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; eventbrite.com/e/going-left-drive-in-fest-at-thump-coffee-bend-or-tickets-124553764663
Eagles Tribute Concert: Members from the High Street Band and Precious Byrd will perform a tribute to the classic rock band, The Eagles; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/695414-0
Eric Leadbetter Band: The rock band will perform; 6:30-9 p.m.; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
James Matt: The local singer-songwriter performs; 7-10 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/695500-0 or 458-202-1090.
Saturday 10/17
Save the Music — Juju Eyeball and Aladinsane: The Beatles and David Bowie tribute bands will perform; 4-7 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/695085-0 or 541-388-8331.
Kelcey Lassen & Nick Crockett: The pop-folk dup will perform; 6-10 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/695508-0 or 458-202-1090.
The Woodsmen: The local Americana band performs; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/695418-0
NIGHTLIFE: The Portland party band performs; 6:30-9 p.m.; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Wasteland Kings Band: The Americana band performs; 7-9:30 p.m.; $15; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; eventbrite.com
Monday 10/19
Monday Music with Marc Ransom: The folk-soul artist performs; 6-8 p.m.; J DUB, 932 NW Bond St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/695487-0 or 541-797-6335.
Tuesday 10/20
Storyteller Tuesdays — Shireen Amini: The local musician will perform with Ian Carrick; 6-8 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/695080-0 or 541-388-8331.
