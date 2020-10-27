Tuesday 10/27
Storyteller Tuesdays — Mark Quan: The local musician will perform with Dottie Ashley; 6-8 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/697669-0 or 541-388-8331.
Thursday 10/29
James Matt: The local folk-rock artist performs; 5-8 p.m.; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/700510-0 or 541-527-4345.
Tiny Fireside — Kassi Valazza: The country-psychedelic musician will perform. Reservation to the Skip Bar required; 6-8 p.m.; Free; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. 20, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/700906-0 or 541-638-7001.
Two Year Anniversary with Toast and Jam: The roots band will perform while the food cart lot will celebrate with $1 off all beer, wine and cider throughout the day; 6-8 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/700890-0
Dry Canyon Stampede: The country band will perform. Costumes encouraged; 6-9 p.m.; Pump House Bar & Grill, 8320 U.S. 97, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/700520-0 or 541-548-4990.
Friday 10/30
Bend Roots Revival 2020: This year's festival will be live-streamed online as bands perform at five local venues with limited capacity to comply with health and safety protocols; 5 p.m.- Nov. 1, 8:15 p.m.; Bend; go.evvnt.com/700493-0
Silvertone Devils: The rockabilly-Americana band performs; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/700915-0
Cheyenne West: The country artist will perform; 7-9:25 p.m.; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/700977-0 or 541-447-9932.
Saturday 10/31
Kristi Kinsey & The Whiskey Bandits: The country band will perform; 7-9:25 p.m.; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/700976-0 or 541-447-9932.
Monday 11/2
Monday Music with Marc Ransom: The folk-soul musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; J DUB, 932 NW Bond St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/700431-0 or 541-797-6335.
Tuesday 11/3
Storyteller Tuesdays: Local musicians will perform on the patio; 6-8 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/700508-0 or 541-388-8331.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.