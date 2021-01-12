Wednesday 1/13
Cheyenne West and Kurt Silva: The country artists will perform an outdoor show; 5-7 p.m.; Sons of Beer, 1320 NE Third St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/727201-0 or 541-416-0137.
Starbar Series: The upstairs, outdoor bar will be open and feature live music from Eric Leadbetter; 6-8 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/726785-0 or 541-639-4776.
Thursday 1/14
Bill Powers: The local folk artist will perform outdoors to ensure social distancing; 5-7 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/727206-0
The Junebugs Live to Your Home: The Portland folk-rock-jam band will perform via the Tower Theater's Facebook and YouTube channels; 6-8 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/727146-0 or 541-317-0700.
Saturday 1/16
Juju Eyeball: The local Beatles tribute band will perform outdoors; 1-3 p.m.; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/727199-0 or 541-447-9932.
Cheyenne West: The country singer will perform; 4-6 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/726789-0 or 541-388-8331.
Saturdays in the Yard with Matt Puccio Jr.: A night of music with Matt Puccio Jr - a local folk singer not content with speaking truth to power and chooses to sing it as well; 5-7 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/723201-0 or 458-202-1090.
