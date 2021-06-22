Wednesday 6/23
The Brothers Reed: The Southern Oregon folk-bluegrass duo will perform live on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/802482-0 or 541-639-4776.
Thursday 6/24
Live at the Vineyard — Sleepless Truckers: The outlaw country band will perform at the winery. Advanced tickets required, no door sales; 5-8 p.m.; $25; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/807949-1 or 541-526-5075.
Thursday Night Writers — Michalis Patterson: The local musician will perform on the restaurant's patio, reservations accepted; 6-9 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/809331-0 or 541-904-4660.
Amateur Karaoke League: No singing experience is necessary to participate in the weekly karaoke night. Prizes will be awarded to the singer who sang the most over the past month; 6-10 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/809282-0 or 458-202-1090.
Thursdays with The Suttle Lodge Silvertones: The bluegrass, honky tonk and folk band will perform weekly at the lodge; 6-8 p.m.; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. 20, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/809041-0 or 541-638-7001.
Loose Platoon: The local Delta blues band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/808135-0
Juju Eyeball: The local Beatles tribute band will perform as part of the brewery's Moony Awards celebration weekend; 6-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/808077-0 or 541-388-8331.
Milo Matthews & DJPK: A funky dance party from the local musicians; 9-11 p.m.; $15; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/808962-1 or 541-323-1881.
Dance Party with DJ Chris: The DJ will play dance music from the '80s to today; 9-11:30 p.m.; Double J Saloon, 528 SW Sixth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/808223-0 or 541-923-1868.
Friday 6/25
High Desert Nights feat. The Responsible Punks: The Arizona indie-rock band will perform with special guests; 6-8 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/809304-0 or 458-202-1090.
Dead Lee: The Portland folk band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/809112-0
Company Grand: The local nine-piece rock, blues, funk and R&B band will perform as part of the brewery's Moony Awards celebration; 6-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/808101-0 or 541-388-8331.
Live at the Vineyard — The Parnells: The country-folk band will perform. Advanced tickets required, no door sales; 6-9 p.m.; $25; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/807957-1 or 541-526-5075.
Nate Botsford: The country artist will perform on the outdoor stage; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $15; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Austin Lindstrom: The country artist will perform on the outdoor stage; 7-10 p.m.; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/809363-0 or 541-447-9932.
Freddy & Francine + Sierra Ferrell: SFF's Summer of Festival series begins in style with a co-bill concert. Outdoors on the lawn at the Sisters Art Works with food and beverages to purchase; 7-10 p.m.; $30; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/795260-1 or 541-549-4979.
The Shining Dimes: The country band will perform with special guests The Deep Dirt Band; 8-11 p.m.; $10; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/808965-1 or 541-323-1881.
DJ Alatin: The DJ will spin a mix of classic hip-hop and funk; 9 p.m.- June 26, 12 a.m.; The Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/809013-0 or 541-706-9949.
Dance Party with DJ Chris: The DJ will play dance music from the '80s to today; 9-11:30 p.m.; Double J Saloon, 528 SW Sixth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/808257-0 or 541-923-1868.
Saturday 6/26
Cruxapalooza: The brewery will host its ninth music festival featuring performances from Landline Surf Club, Soul'd Out, Magical Mystery Four and S.O.S. There will also be 25 beers on tap and a tie-dye station; 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/808052-0 or 541-385-3333.
Music on the Water — JoAnna Lee: The roots singer-songwriter performs; 5-8 p.m.; Elk Lake Resort and Marina, 60000 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/809122-0 or 541-480-7378.
Steve & Margo: The multi-genre duo will perform on the restaurant's patio, reservations accepted; 6-8:30 p.m.; $5; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/809337-0 or 541-904-4660.
Saturdays in the Yard with Mike Wayock: The local musician will play a variety of music; 6-9 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/809289-0 or 458-202-1090.
Juju Eyeball: The Beatles tribute band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/809103-0
HWY 97 Band: The classic rock band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; Pump House Bar & Grill, 8320 U.S. 97, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/808231-0 or 541-548-4990.
Moony Awards: Celebrating local bands, the brewery will hold its own version of the Grammy's with winners picked by popular public vote. The evening will also feature live music from 40oz to Freedom and more; 6-11 p.m.; $5; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/808113-1 or 541-388-8331.
Union Road: The country band will perform on the outdoor stage; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $15; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Braving the Fall: The local classic rock band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/809342-0 or 541-447-9932.
Summer Sessions — Blackstrap Bluegrass: The local bluegrass band will perform on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/808063-0 or 541-639-4776.
Jenner Fox + Anna Tivel: SFF's Summer of Festival series continues with a co-bill concert. Outdoors on the lawn at the Sisters Art Works with food and beverages available to purchase; 7-10 p.m.; $30; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/795266-1 or 541-549-4979.
DJ Ground$core: The DJ will play a mix of hip-hop, R&B and electronica; 9 p.m.- June 27, 12 a.m.; The Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/809015-0 or 541-706-9949.
Sunday 6/27
Fox and Bones: The Portland folk duo will perform; 2-4 p.m.; 10 Barrel Brewing E. Side Bend, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/809379-0 or 541-241-7733.
Open Mic at the Pig & Pound: The weekly open mic will feature local musicians and other artists sharing their work; 3-6 p.m.; The Pig And Pound, 423 SW Eighth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/808228-0 or 541-526-1697.
Honey Don't: The local Americana-country band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/808138-0
Summer Sunday Nights — Superball: The local classic rock band will perform hits from the '70s; 6-9 p.m.; Sisters Saloon & Ranch Grill, 190 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/808121-0 or 541-549-7427.
Monday 6/28
Big Lawn Series — Mission Spotlight: The alt-country band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. 20, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/809030-0 or 541-638-7001.
Roots Music Mondays: Local roots bands will perform every Monday at the food cart lot; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/808150-0
Tuesday 6/29
Storyteller's Open Mic: The weekly open mic hosted by Bill Powers will feature local artists and storytellers performing short sets of up to 10 minutes. Sign-ups start at 5 p.m.; 6-8:30 p.m.; The Commons Cafe and Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/809098-0 or 541-323-3955.
Wednesday 6/30
Music on the Green — Olivia Knox: The local indie singer-songwriter will perform; 6-7:30 p.m.; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW SE Airport Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/808026-0 or 541-923-5191.
Summer Sessions — DJPK: Singer-songwriter Pete Kartsounes will perform as his alter ego laying out fresh and funky beats with a side of soul; 7-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/808072-0 or 541-639-4776.
