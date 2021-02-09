Wednesday 2/10
Star Bar Sessions with Eric Leadbetter and Bill Powers: The local musicians will perform at the outdoor bar; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/734488-0 or 541-639-4776.
Friday 2/12
High Desert Nights feat. Eric Leadbetter: The local rock artist will perform; 5-7 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/738159-0 or 458-202-1090.
Saturday 2/13
Juju Eyeball: The local Beatles tribute band will perform on an outdoor stage; 1-3 p.m.; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/737736-0 or 541-447-9932.
Countryfied: The local country band will perform outdoors; 5-8 p.m.; $15; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/737711-1 or 541-527-4345.
Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience Mardi Gras Mambo: The two-time Grammy-winner leads his zydeco band to bring the sounds of Mardi Gras virtually to your home; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $15; Tower Theater, online; go.evvnt.com/738059-1 or 541-317-0700.
Star Bar Sessions with Eric Leadbetter and Aaron Moore: The local musicians will perform; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/737699-0 or 541-639-4776.
Sunday 2/14
Valentine's with Jeshua Marshall: The local musician will perform outside by the fire pit; 5-7 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/738145-0 or 458-202-1090.
Wednesday 2/17
34th Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert: The fundraiser will be live-streamed across the country and feature performances by Eddie Vedder, Patti Smith, Iggy Pop, Brittany Howard and more with a special message from the Dalai Lama; 5-7 p.m.; $25; Tower Theatre, online; go.evvnt.com/738066-1 or 541-317-0700.
Star Bar Sessions with Slade and Pearsal: The local musicians will perform at the outdoor bar; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/734488-0 or 541-639-4776.
