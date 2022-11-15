General Duffy’s Waterhole is hosting a stand-up comedy show, presented by Central Oregon Comedy Scene, at 8 p.m. Fridays in the Annex building.
This week’s lineup includes local comics Alex Hauptman and Steve Harber as well as Orange County, California, comedian Raymond Montoya.
Harber is a long-time Bend resident who was an early act in the Bend comedy scene.
“He is quick-witted, silly and sometimes dark when he talks about past stories of his life,” said the Central Oregon Comedy Scene on its facebook page. “Even though he is now sober and a very good father, he still gets wild on the mic!”
Montoya is a well-traveled comedian who has been in the industry for over 11 years. His most recent performances include places like the 2022 Central Oregon Comedy Festival, the Sacramento Tree Harvest Comedy Festival, and the DC Comedy Festival, according to his website.
“I've done a couple festivals now, but the (Central Oregon Comedy Festival) was super cool, super fun,” Montoya said. “I got to hang out and do a podcast on the day of, which was really cool, and then jumping around doing all the shows, as a comic, it’s what we love to do.”
The comedian has produced and managed the popular Los Angeles-based comedy show Comedy Juice, among others, for over 10 years. His list of accolades keeps going, which is why Central Oregon Comedy Scene said it feels blessed to have him come perform again in Central Oregon.
Montoya, Hauptman and Harber will make you laugh this Friday in the Annex at 413 SW Glacier Ave., Redmond. The shows are 21+ and tickets are $15 online or $20 at the door.
“I'm a storytelling comedian, who has very relatable jokes,” said Montoya. “But if you come and don't laugh, you can at least see me laugh at myself on stage.”
