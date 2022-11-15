Raymond Montoya (copy)

Raymond Montoya and two local comics will perform at General Duffy's Waterhole on Friday.

 Submitted photo

General Duffy’s Waterhole is hosting a stand-up comedy show, presented by Central Oregon Comedy Scene, at 8 p.m. Fridays in the Annex building.

This week’s lineup includes local comics Alex Hauptman and Steve Harber as well as Orange County, California, comedian Raymond Montoya.

