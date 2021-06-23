If your weekend agenda includes live comedy, you’re in luck — whether you’re in the mood for in-person stand-up or would prefer to remain at home and get your yuks via livestream a little longer.
Let’s start with Medford-based comedian Carl Lee, who will make three Central Oregon appearances this week, beginning Thursday at Open Space in Bend. On Friday, Lee who’s been seen on “Last Comic Standing” and “Def Comedy Jam,” will be at High Desert Music Hall, a new venue in Redmond, and then he’s back in Bend Saturday to close out his visit with a set at Craft Kitchen and Brewery.
Lee told GO! he didn’t really stop performing once COVID-19 hit, and that wasn’t because he was doing stand-up livestreams.
“The funny thing about it, I refused to do Zoom,” he said. “I was like, ‘I’m not doing Zoom.’ I turned down a lot of virtual stuff, but I’ve been very fortunate. I’ve been doing a lot of private shows.”
In addition to presenting his comedy at private gatherings, Lee also has some southwest Oregon venues he produces for as well, sticking to capacity and other protocols.
“That still turned out great, because you’d be amazed what kind of energy 50 people can bring,” he said. “And then when you got a comic who hasn’t been on stage in a month, what they bring — so that coming together just makes it so much more beautiful, so much more appreciative, and just goes to show you how live entertainment is just so powerful and just really needed.”
One place that has not seen or heard his comedy in a while is Central Oregon. Lee estimated his last visit was around 2006. His comedy tends toward life, family, “and just silly, stupid things that we don’t think about until I say them,” he said. “I bring a lot of things out there just to make people think and laugh and let go, and just realize, ‘You know what? It is OK, Boo Boo, it is OK.’ Especially at a live comedy show, because this is adult humor, and I think it is time for those adults to let loose and just laugh at life.”
The Tower Theatre, meanwhile, will be helping plug Central Oregonians back into comedy via UnCabaret, a long-time comedy and storytelling event based in Los Angeles.
Unlike Lee, UnCabaret founder and host Beth Lapides (luh-PEE-des) really didn’t have much of a problem with pivoting to Zoom. In fact, Vulture Magazine has deemed the livestream “UnCab” events among the best for comedy. The show streams at 7:30 p.m. Sunday and features talent such as Julia Sweeney, formerly of “SNL,” Hannah Einbinder, who stars on “Hacks” on HBO Max, comedian Alex Edelman, a regular on “Conan,” and Alec Mapa, whose more than 40 guest roles on shows such as “Ugly Betty” and “Desperate Housewives” have earned him an unofficial title of “America’s Gaysian Sweetheart.”
Change has been a constant of UnCabaret, which has been going for 27 years, albeit in different venues, occasional hiatuses and other adjustments. The show is returning to live events but will also keep its Zoom iterations going, Lapides said.
One thing that has remained steady through it all: comedians letting down their hair and presenting stories and comedy in more of an “If you weren’t there, you missed it” manner. UnCab made for a much looser style of comedy than the rehearsed joke-telling in which comedians were expected to earn a laugh every seven seconds (really) that was more prevalent at the time.
“Comedians were super-frustrated. They were having to do tight 10s,” she said. “Everyone’s trying to get … their sitcom. The way you got it was you developed this perfect 10 minutes. … It was really about perfection.”
The event that sparked UnCab was a one-person show Lapides was doing at a venue called The Women’s Club.
“They were laughing a little harder than it really warranted — I knew how funny it was,” Lapides said, laughing self-deprecatingly. “I was like, ‘When was the last time you guys laughed?’ They were like, ‘We don’t go to comedy clubs. We’re women and we’re artists and we’re lesbians, and when we go to a comedy club, they make fun of us.’
“So I said, ‘Well I’ll make you a show. It will be un-homophobic. It will be un-misogynist. It will be un-cabaret.’”
Another prompt came when she had to follow controversial comic Andrew Dice Clay one evening at The Comedy Store, a famous club in Los Angeles.
“I was hating him for doing his misogynist material, I was hating the audience for laughing at him, and I was hating myself for hating everyone,” Lapides said. “I was primed for trying to innovate.”
Early participants included Taylor Negron, Judy Toll, Janeane Garofalo, David Cross and Bob Odenkirk. But it took a little while to find a home and an audience.
“It was sort of conceived at The Women’s Building, and then gestated at Highways and sort of born at LunaPark,” Lapides explained, referring to venues it called home. Once it hunkered down for a stretch at LunaPark, “Slowly but surely, after a couple of months, it really built a lot of momentum.”
“It was really at LunaPark where audiences started to return with their friends. This idea that it has to be new material every time became the thing,” Lapides said. “Intimacy was important to us, and conversational comedy was important.”
In other words, a lot more like what modern comedy has evolved into.
“It’s much looser. Things have really changed,” Lapides said. “Over the course of UnCabaret, I mean, you can give me credit for it. I won’t just take credit for it, but other people have said that UnCabaret was certainly one of the forces that (changed things) through persistence.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.