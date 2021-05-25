The oldest building in the Old Mill District will once again be home to art with the opening of Amejko Artistry on Friday, May 28.
Bend-based artist Anna Amejko Peterson will not only be showing and selling her nomadic woven art in the "little red shed" she will also be working out of it and hosting demonstrations of her process.
The century-old building is the oldest in the Old Mill area and once housed fire equipment for the sawmill. In 2003 it became the working studio for stained glass artist Rich DeWilde who operated DeWilde Art Glass until his death in 2019.
In a press release, Peterson said, “I want to do Rich and the history of the Old Mill District proud,” adding, “What I do and the nature of if and how rustic it is, it’ll be a great fit as far as what people want as far as modern trends go. But, also it’s a wonderful call-back to the history of the Old Mill District.”
For more information visit Peterson's website at amejkoartistry.com.
