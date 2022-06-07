The summer concert series at General Duffy’s Waterhole in Redmond ramps up this weekend with two big shows, one for the rock fans and one for the country lovers.
On Saturday, the Duffy’s stage will host the California alt-rock band Lit, who sold more than a million copies of their 1999 album “A Place in the Sun” thanks largely to their biggest hit, “My Own Worst Enemy” — a poppy, punky song with a great chorus that has aged better than a lot of the rock hits from the post-grunge era. These days, the band is gearing up for the release of their seventh album, “Tastes Like Gold.”
Also, indestructible Oregon prog-rock faves Floater will open Saturday’s show.
On Sunday, General Duffy’s will welcome Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners, a country band fronted by Aaron Lewis, who was (and is) the lead vocalist for the 2000s nu-metal band Staind. Since around 2010, he has also pursued a career in country music, and he’s touring behind his most recent solo album, “Frayed at Both Ends.”
Openers include Toast and Jam, Sleepless Truckers and Jason Nichols.
Lit, with Floater: $45-$105, 6 p.m. Saturday, gates open 4 p.m.
Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners: $100-$200, 6 p.m. Sunday, gates open 4 p.m.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.