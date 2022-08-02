Lindsey Stirling propelled herself to stardom by making choreographed videos of her performing her eclectic violin music — think classical meets folk meets electronic dance music — and posting them to YouTube. She started doing that in 2007; today, she has 13.4 million subscribers and her clips have been viewed more than 3.5 billion times.
If you dig back into her channel, you’ll find a charming video where Stirling explains how she got started, which includes clips of her and her friends lip syncing along to songs like Evanescence’s 2003 alt-rock mega-hit “Bring Me to Life.” Fast-forward 16 years, and the sixth track on Stirling’s 2019 album “Artemis” features a guest vocal by none other than Amy Lee, lead singer of Evanescence.
Now, goofing around on YouTube might not give everyone a chance to work with their heroes, but it sure has worked for Stirling, whose dynamic sound and dramatic sensibilities are tailor-made for internet stardom. And regular stardom, too: Stirling played to a crowd of thousands last year at Theater of the Clouds in Portland and she has already sold out her show at the Britt Festival in Jacksonville. On Friday, she’ll play the cozy Clear Summer Nights concert series in Bend.
Lindsey Stirling, with Carmen Jane: $56, 7 p.m. Friday, doors open 5:30 p.m., Athletic Club of Bend, 61615 Athletic Club Drive, Bend, clearsummernights.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
