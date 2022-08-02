Lindsey and Laura

Violinist Lindsey Stirling plays Friday at the Athletic Club of Bend.

 Syd Takeshta

Lindsey Stirling propelled herself to stardom by making choreographed videos of her performing her eclectic violin music — think classical meets folk meets electronic dance music — and posting them to YouTube. She started doing that in 2007; today, she has 13.4 million subscribers and her clips have been viewed more than 3.5 billion times.

If you dig back into her channel, you’ll find a charming video where Stirling explains how she got started, which includes clips of her and her friends lip syncing along to songs like Evanescence’s 2003 alt-rock mega-hit “Bring Me to Life.” Fast-forward 16 years, and the sixth track on Stirling’s 2019 album “Artemis” features a guest vocal by none other than Amy Lee, lead singer of Evanescence.

