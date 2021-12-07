At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lilli Worona found herself stuck at home, feeling disconnected from everything and longing for … something, she said. A middle school science teacher in Redmond, she was forced to interact with her students through a screen. A lifelong musician, her regular practices and gigs with her band Dry Canyon Stampede had been shut down by the virus.
“I was completely miserable,” she said. “So I kind of started messing around with some of my old songs, just to have something creative to work on.”
A decade ago, Worona played fiddle and sang in the popular local rock band Broken Down Guitars, and she contributed a handful of songs to that band’s 2013 album “Passports.” But after amicably leaving the group and then joining Dry Canyon Stampede, which mostly plays country covers, Worona hadn’t finished writing a song in years.
The pandemic gave her a chance to do exactly that. She kept a guitar by her side while teaching, and in between online sessions, she’d work on a tune.
“I wrote like six new songs during the first six months of COVID and it just spiraled from there,” Worona said. “I was bouncing ideas off my friends, and I was talking to people about these songs and everyone was like, ‘You should make an album. I’ll help you!’”
Throughout the final three quarters of 2020, Worona worked with local musician friends like Mike Biggers and Jim Goodwin to prep her songs for recording, and in early 2021, she entered Keith Banning’s studio in Sisters to start working on her first solo album, “Between the Lines,” which she released in October.
A 10-track collection of easygoing, expertly crafted Americana music, “Between the Lines” showcases not only Worona’s winsome voice and her gift for a memorable melody, but also her clear-eyed storytelling. That’s no surprise, considering the stories are her own.
“I do a lot of journaling, and often, when I’m looking to write a song, I’ll go to my journals for inspiration. Sometimes, I’ll even just write a song in the form of a journal entry,” she said. “So all my material comes from personal life experience (and from) big events that have happened in my life and that I’ve journaled about.”
Originally from Boston, Worona started playing violin when she was 6 years old. In a teenaged fit of rebellion, she quit the instrument and instead focused her energy on her newfound hobby of hiking and backpacking. A job at a wilderness therapy program based out of Redmond brought her out West, she said.
At the time, she was hardly playing music, but she fell into a musical crowd in Central Oregon — one that, eventually, brought her all the way to writing and recording “Between the Lines.”
And she’s not done.
“Oh, I’m totally addicted now. I actually went and visited Keith (Banning) last weekend and was like, ‘So maybe we should book some studio time early next year,’” Worona said with a laugh. “I’ve written two more songs I’m super excited about in the past couple of months. I’m realizing that this whole process gave me a lot of confidence and made me feel really proud of my music, and I think that has kind of pushed me forward to keep moving with it.”
