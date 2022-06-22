No matter how fun the current plethora of “verses” that seem to be pouring out of Hollywood, not everything needs to be “connected” to another intellectual property in order to work.
Disney/Pixar’s latest release, “Lightyear,” tries to lift off but doesn’t quite make it to infinity and beyond. Instead, it struggles to nail its landing while trying to be original and still tie into the “Toy Story” universe. The film is also just the latest in a string of sequels banking on nostalgia for a previous work to bring in audiences.
While “Lightyear” isn’t a sequel, it serves as a cute, not entirely necessary addendum to the Toy Story universe.
The film starts by informing the viewers in a title card that in 1995, birthday boy Andy got a toy from his favorite movie, and “Lightyear” was said movie.
The film that follows finds hero Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Chris Evans), a duty-bound Space Ranger who becomes marooned on an alien and inhospitable planet after he refuses all offers of help and crashes their ship.
A year later, the Star Command crew have established a temporary base while rebuilding the ship and attempting to create the fuel core necessary to travel at hyperspace speeds. Buzz, determined to get the crew off the planet and continue their mission, pilots a space jet to test the fuel compositions. His initial flight takes only a few minutes, slingshotting him around the sun and back. The test is a failure and when he lands, he finds out that four years have passed on the planet.
He comes back to learn his best friend and commander, Alisha Hawthorne (voiced by Uzo Aduba), is engaged and the crew more established on the planet. To cope with it all, he is given a robotic cat named Sox (voiced by Peter Sohn) as a companion. But the determined and stubborn Lightyear vows to make it right and get them off the strange new world. He continues the test flights, and each time on his return, time progresses without him. Everyone he knows is aging and living full lives, until one trip he returns to find the colony under attack from a robot race bent on breaking through the colony’s defenses in search of something or someone.
Our intrepid Space Ranger, now over 60 years in the future from that first flight, is forced to team up with a rag-tag group of junior recruits in order to save the planet and get the now correctly formulated hyperspace fuel cell into their ship and back on mission.
“Lightyear” is a cute story about overcoming, accepting and owning your mistakes and being able to move on from them. But while an admirable morality tale, it’s far from exceptional.
Its semi-sweet premise is diluted by a lukewarm action storyline that never really builds to its proposed climax — and as such, never blasts off into something of its own, eclipsed by the need to stick to the minutely established canon from “Toy Story.”
That canon is largely relegated to lines that the toy version of Lightyear repeats in those films, only this time. they’re said by Chris Evans. He puts in a solid effort to make it all sound unique to him and his voice, but it’s impossible not to compare him to Tim Allen’s work as the first Buzz Lightyear, and frankly, Allen is simply the better voice-over artist.
As a character Lightyear is incredibly bland, and he needs a snarky counterpart to balance it out and play off of. “Lightyear” doesn’t have a co-star who rises to the same level, keeping the entire tone of the film too even-keeled to bring those tensions or emotional beats that Pixar perfected in the past.
One character that steals the film is Sox the robot cat. It’s easy to overdo that kind of character, but he’s the one that brings in the most laugh-out-loud and memorable moments.
There’s at least one nice emotional beat about 20 minutes in, and the film as a whole isn’t unworthy of a watch, especially for those with young children. Still, it never reaches the terminal velocity worthy of a cosmic summer hit for broader audiences. In fact, it seems to have forgotten that adults see these movies too, which is odd for the same studio that brought us many heady subjects told through lenses that everyone from 9 to 90 could connect with and love.
Watching “Lightyear,” you can’t help but wonder: Is it necessary to tie everything new to something old? Can’t we just have a fun animated, sci-fi/action-adventure film that doesn’t rely on name recognition and nostalgia to get people to the theater?
I’d warrant that without the confines of the “Toy Story” connections, the filmmakers might have been able to launch the film into hit territory.
Instead, “Lightyear” tries to bank on the nostalgia and IP connections, forgetting core emotional beats and the climax that would allow it to make that jump.
This week in theaters and streaming: There is something for everyone this weekend on the silver screen, first The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll gets a biopic treatment worthy of all his rhinestones in Baz Lurhman’s “Elvis” (look for my review of it in next week’s GO!), and horror fans can catch Ethan Hawk as the supposed baddie in “The Black Phone.”
On smaller screens, fans of Cornhollio can rejoice with “Beavis and Butthead Do the Universe,” streaming on Paramount+. And if you are looking for more local fare, the farcical “Swap Me, Baby” features some local faces on and offscreen and is available to rent on Amazon Prime, iTunes and on demand.
