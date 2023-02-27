I did not grow up deprived of snow. The average annual snowfall of my hometown, Bend, is a healthy 21 inches (double its average yearly rainfall). I grew up surrounded by mountain ranges and “pray for snow” bumper stickers, and I stuck my ice pick in the bitter cold cliff of contrarianism. I decided to pack all my happiness into warmth. The last nice days of autumn. The freezing but sunny blue skies in January. The blessed days of heat between May and September.

I am good at identifying the logistical nightmares snow brings: It’s only pretty for a night or so and then it’s just brown slush! Shoveling is a workout for even healthy young people, think about the elderly! The disabled! Experiencing the biggest snowfall in Portland since the ‘40s has called this entire identity of snow-hater into question.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Caroline Jasper moved to Bend at age 1 and attends Portland State University.

Tags

Assistant features editor

David Jasper is a features reporter and editor born and raised in Miami, Florida. He began his journalism career at the Weekly Planet, an alt-weekly in Tampa, before moving to Bend with his family in 2001.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.