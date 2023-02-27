Enkhjin Altaginj has experienced a lot of snow in her home country of Mongolia, but even she was struck by the Feb, 22 snowfall in Portland. "The snow is dry — I can't make a snowman in Mongolia. I have never experienced snow like this."
Enkhjin Altaginj has experienced a lot of snow in her home country of Mongolia, but even she was struck by the Feb, 22 snowfall in Portland. "The snow is dry — I can't make a snowman in Mongolia. I have never experienced snow like this."
Caroline Jasper
Statues are covered in snow during last week's snowfall in Portland.
Carolne Jasper
Downtown Portland's park blocks seen covered in snow after last week's snow event, which caused traffic snarls and gave at least one longtime Bend resident some new perspective.
I did not grow up deprived of snow. The average annual snowfall of my hometown, Bend, is a healthy 21 inches (double its average yearly rainfall). I grew up surrounded by mountain ranges and “pray for snow” bumper stickers, and I stuck my ice pick in the bitter cold cliff of contrarianism. I decided to pack all my happiness into warmth. The last nice days of autumn. The freezing but sunny blue skies in January. The blessed days of heat between May and September.
I am good at identifying the logistical nightmares snow brings: It’s only pretty for a night or so and then it’s just brown slush! Shoveling is a workout for even healthy young people, think about the elderly! The disabled! Experiencing the biggest snowfall in Portland since the ‘40s has called this entire identity of snow-hater into question.
Watching a city of people who are not expecting snow, used to snow or prepared for snow had me on my knees.
Every little kid, in their big puffy snowsuit, trekking through the park blocks with their little plastic sleds. Experiencing what very well could be their first encounter with the most magical, unpredictable school holiday — “a snow day.” The old women describing how they have never seen Portland like this, with this gentle breathy awe in their voices. Every moment I am up high, and I can see that people below have been making hearts with their footprints. Every time someone says this is their first time experiencing snow, eyes wide with amazement. Every time I can tell this is someone’s first time experiencing snow, because of their wide eyes and how their hands reach up and out into the white in disbelief or wonder. The cop who watched me stop to make a snowball and put his hands up in surrender. Every snowball that’s been launched, every snowman who survived a night on the streets, every child-sized imprint of an angel, and every adult-sized imprint of an angel.
Thank you for the snowy reminder. I never forget that everyone has a little child alive inside them, but it is a rare magic to get so many glimpses in a row.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Caroline Jasper moved to Bend at age 1 and attends Portland State University.
David Jasper is a features reporter and editor born and raised in Miami, Florida. He began his journalism career at the Weekly Planet, an alt-weekly in Tampa, before moving to Bend with his family in 2001.
Rediscover Oregon is a new streaming television channel highlighting all the great things to do and places to visit in Oregon. From Astoria and the coast to Pendleton and eastern Oregon. From downtown Portland to downtown Bend, from the Willamette Valley to southern Oregon and beyond.
Rediscover Oregon includes locally produced videos by local content creators. From Oregon escapes, to tips on places to hike and play, where to eat or find wine or cities to explore. Rediscover Oregon is your destination for those wanting to get out and enjoy everything Oregon has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.