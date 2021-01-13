Two Bend artists, emerging illustrator Logan Clark and professional painter Langford Barksdale, say that their time living in Georgia has left a lasting impact on their work. With Georgia as the theme of this issue, GO! reached out to each of them to learn more about their artistic roots in red Georgia clay.
Hailing from Nashville, Tennessee, Barksdale, 47, attended the University of Georgia, located in the small north Georgia city of Athens. From 1992-96, she studied under the tutelage of faculty artists including James Herbert, who directed many music videos by R.E.M., the city’s most famous creative force, including videos for “Pretty Persuasion” and “It’s the End of the World as we Know it (and I Feel Fine).”
Her interest in art began while growing up in Nashville, where an art teacher exposed her to Georgia-born artist Jasper Johns and others.
“She exposed me to so many great artists,” Barksdale said. “I was pretty deep-stewed in the arts. My mom’s an interior designer, and my dad studied architecture at Tulane, but then ended up at Vanderbilt for business school. And so I inherently became creative. It was my voice, because there was so much weird stuff going on in the South that art became a tool of, like, ‘I don’t like this stuff, and I’m going to say it.’”
Barksdale attended a pre-college program at the Rhode Island School of Design, but found it competitive and “way overwhelming.”
The University of Georgia was an option closer to home.
“It was great studying art on a campus where many professional degrees were being pursued. The professors they attract are brilliant and the student body is full of great influencers,” Barksdale said. “From small towns and big cities, UGA definitely recruits people you are glad to be around. It created a community for me that is always there for me. I have friends and teachers that I still connect with. Studying at UGA’s Lamar Dodd School of Art gave me creative freedom and license to go at my own pace.”
After earning her BFA in painting, Barksdale pursued additional art studies in Switzerland and Massachusetts, along with too many professional accomplishments to list here. Barksdale eventually landed in Aspen, Colorado, where she lived for 12 years, tending bar, teaching art and continuing to paint.
“I kind of went contemporary after a while because I realized after working three different jobs, to come home and do a color therapy session was kind of nice, just to be like, ‘I don’t have to paint a certain thing.’”
In the fall of 2016, Barksdale moved to Central Oregon, spending her first few years in Sunriver before moving to Bend, where she paints full-time. Locally, her work has exhibited at Tumalo Art Co. and Legum Design, though most clients find her through her website, langfordart.com.
Logan Clark
Clark, 22, grew up in the central Georgia city of Macon, where an interest in art took hold early. He credits his father, Jim Clark, who worked as an inker on comic book series such as “Ex Machina,” for leading him down the path.
“He was doing comic books when I was growing up and stuff, and so I’d go up to Atlanta with him. We’d just go up to all these comic book parties,” Clark said. “We would go up there and there’s a lot of big names up there. It was a lot of guys I didn’t realize were that cool until I grew up and see them in bigger things now. It’s like, ‘Oh, s--t, those guys really were artists and incredible dudes.’”
Brian Stelfreeze, whose work adorns many comic book covers, most captivated his imagination. Among other credits, Stelfreeze draws for the Black Panther series written by Ta-Nehisi Coates, who so happens to be participating in Deschutes Public Library’s Author! Author! series on Feb. 7.
“(Stelfreeze) was the dude that, when I was little, I wanted to be just like,” Clark said.
Clark also spent a considerable amount of time at the home of his best friend, whose mother gave them the tools — and space — to unleash their creativity.
“She would basically get a bunch of kids together, and she’d give us a guide, and be like, ‘Hey, we’re making bowls, making bowls however you want with clay.’ She’d show us some tips on how to do it, and just let us all run wild,” Clark said. “That really helped foster a lot of that creativity. Me and my friends who grew up on that farm, we just kind of grew up together always reading comic books, always drawing crazy s--t just to make each other laugh or just stoke each other out about ‘Star Wars’ or whatever.”
In his teens, he began “drawing things inspired by the hip-hop scene in Atlanta, and just graffiti in general,” Clark said. “Because there was a lot of it.”
The Clark family moved to Bend in April 2017
“I don’t think I really started doing jobs with art until I moved out to Oregon,” Clark said. “That’s when I started learning the digital side of things … that was always the block, especially when I was in Georgia. … It took me a little bit. Once I learned how to do that, that’s when I was able to produce stuff for skate companies.”
Clark has done graphics for Broken Skateboards, a small local board company; the Instagram group Bend Curb Crushers; and the Bend punk band Chupra-Cobra.
As an artist, Clark credits his aesthetic to his Georgia upbringing and influences, particularly music.
“A lot of the topics I draw from were, definitely,” he said. “My best friends and I used to go to a lot of concerts in Georgia. We went to all the rap shows, and punk shows and rock ‘n’ roll, whatever we could get to. I think a lot of it was just us getting inspired by how cool the stage presence of a lot of the guys were. We’d do sketches of the guys in the coolest ways we could.”
