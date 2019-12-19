“Llama Destroys the World,” by Jonathan Stutzman,

illustrated by Heather Fox

Husband and wife duo Stutzman and Fox rise to the occasion with this uproarious debut picture book featuring a wide-eyed, ravenous Llama. Llama’s tale of gluttony, cake, tight pants, and the apocalypse begins on a Monday, and unfolds in chronological order, à la The Very Hungry Caterpillar before deviating in out of this world ways. Stutzman’s bold, chaotic illustrations are perfectly suited to expressing the impending doom facing Llama and the other book characters.

Everyone is going to want a piece of this giggle-worthy story—pick up a copy to find out how it ends.

“One Fox: A Counting Book Thriller,” by Kate Read

Down on the farm, “one famished fox” with “two sly eyes”, and sharp teeth is stalking chickens in their roost. Read, a debut children’s book author and illustrator, masterfully combines thrilling text with beautifully textured, mixed media imagery. This evocative combination builds suspense, spurring the reader along from one to 10 while young listeners delight in counting up, and then down abruptly. Repeated readings provide an opportunity to savor the magnetic expressions of predator and prey. The perfect dramatic tale for long, dark winter nights.

— Roxanne M. Renteria, Deschutes Public Library community librarian

Arc of a Scythe (series), by Neal Shusterman

The first book in the Arc of Scythe series, “Scythe,” begins in a futuristic world where disease is no longer a factor, people live forever and babies are stillborn. The only way to control the population is by having professional scythes “glean” (kill) the public. Two teens are chosen to be the next scythes and must participate in training and then a match to the death. Like most worlds, the Scythedom is filled with power, politics and people who will try to challenge all the rules for the greater good.

Shusterman’s writing is engrossing, and his character development gives the reader a sense of being a part of each character. “The Toll,” the third and final installment of this brilliant series, was released in November, bringing the trilogy to an end that left me with reader’s block for a few days.

Beth has died in a horrific car crash, and has left her father all alone and reeling from the loss. Returning as a ghost, Beth begins to help her father out of his sadness by getting him back to his police work. In a small Australian town, a home for last-chance teens is suddenly burned to the ground and all that is left is one unidentifiable body. Isobel, the lone witness, is going through her own haunting dilemma. With mixes of magical realism, grief and letting go, “The Things She’s Seen” is a powerful story of love and forgiveness.

— Sheila Grier, Deschutes Public Library community librarian

“Quichotte,” by Salman Rushdie

The master of magic realism is back with an astounding romp across the United States in a Chevy Cruz. Ismail Smile, an older Indian man with a charming smile and unlimited patience for daytime TV, finds himself out of his job selling Oxycontin-like drugs when he becomes sure he is destined to fall in love with talk show superstar Salma R. Ismail chases this impossible pairing across seven mystical valleys as reality melts. As Ismail’s story is written, the events mirror the life of a mediocre writer who is imagining Smile’s journey. Rushdie is back at the top of his game after several semisuccessful novels. “Quichotte” sparkles with dark humor, wit, imagination, and a stream of pop-cultural and real-life references. A tragic love story disguised as the American Dream.

Stephen King has done it again with a story that picks up sometime after “Firestarter.” What happened to “The Shop” after Charlie burned it down? “The Institute” shows us they have only grown more dangerous and planted themselves further underground. Young genius Tim Ellis is kidnapped and his parents are killed when The Institute decides it is time to use his inherent telekinetic and telepathic powers.

Trapped inside the front half of The Institute with other young children, Tim undergoes testing and torture by the hands of psychopathic adults immune to the norms of society.

Tim’s only choice is to attempt escape. King has written an easy to read and compelling novel. Clocking in at over 600 pages, the novel may look intimidating, but the pages slip away as Tim fights evil.

— Graham Fox, Deschutes Public Library community librarian