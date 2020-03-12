Children’s books
“Brown,” by Håkon Øvreås
Prior to his grandfather’s death, it was “more practical” for Rusty’s family to relocate to the country to be nearer to him. The day after his grandfather dies, Rusty happens upon some brown paint. It inspires him to re-purpose household finds into a superhero outfit, and Brown is born. Guided by his grandfather’s spirit and pocket watch, Brown navigates grieving, forming new friendships, and overcoming bullies. Fantastical scenarios and slyly humorous language and illustrations are reminiscent of Roald Dahl. First in the beloved Norwegian series My Alter Ego is a Superhero. Ages 7-11.
How Gyo Fujikawa Drew the Way,”
by Kyo Maclear; illustrated by Julie Morstad
Gyo always knew she wanted to draw. As a young Japanese-American, Gyo often felt invisible among her mostly white classmates, but she persisted in her education and succeeded as an artist and illustrator. In the 1960s, Gyo noticed things were starting to change, but in the world of picture books she continued to see only white children. In 1963 she realized her dream of presenting babies of all races together on the page for the first time with the publication of her book, “Babies.” This picture book biography is a beautiful homage to a groundbreaking visionary. Ages 5-9.
Teen books
“Pet,” by Akwaeke Emezi
Jam believes that her hometown of Lucille is without evil and free of monsters, as she’s always been told. And life does seem kind and gentle in Lucille. When Jam, assigned male at birth, tells her family that she’s a girl, they apologize for their misunderstanding. Jam speaks only occasionally, generally preferring to sign, and this is fully supported. Jam is understandably skeptical when a fearsome horned and feathered creature claws itself out from her mother’s latest canvas and tells her he’s come to hunt a monster — with her help. Teens and adults will recognize the allegory, but Emezi’s book also succeeds fully as a scary adventure that will appeal to younger readers. Christopher Myers’ shiver-inducing narration makes the audio version even more riveting. Ages 12 and up.
—Julie Bowers, Deschutes Public Library community librarian
Adult books
“Queen of the Conquered,” by Kacen Callender
In this Caribbean-inspired fantasy, Sigourney Rose, an ambitious young regent and the sole survivor of the massacre of one of Hans Lollik’s ruling families, is planning to avenge her family by ascending to the throne. Because Sigourney is of mixed race, the other houses would rather see her dead than in control. The islanders who live enslaved under her rule hate her as just another colonizer. The deliberate plotting can feel slow at times, but dedicated readers will be rewarded with surprising twists as Callender sets up for the next books in the Islands of Blood and Storm series.
