Fans of funk, blues, jazz and soul music: Dust off those dancing shoes. Next week brings to Bend a confluence of great shows that will raise your vibes and nourish your inner boogie. Here’s where the midweek party’s at:
Lettuce
On Tuesday night, New Orleans funk ‘n’ soul powerhouse Lettuce will return to town to headline the Midtown Ballroom. The band is on tour behind its eighth studio album, “Unify,” which was released last summer.
“Unify” is the third album in a loosely constructed trilogy that started with 2019’s “Elevate” and 2020’s “Elevate,” according to the band’s website. It also features a guest performance by none other than legendary funk bassist Bootsy Collins, who provides a typically rubbery bass line to the weird and wonderful track “Keep that Funk Alive.”
The album is a direct reaction to the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic, the shutdown of touring and the political divide in America, says Lettuce. Sonically, it’s typical of the band’s sound: Endlessly vibrant, undeniably catchy and world-class funky, for real.
Opening the show is pianist, producer and jazz-hop artist Kiefer, who is on a serious upward trajectory of his own.
Lettuce, with Kiefer: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, doors open 7 p.m., $35 in advance, $40 at the door, Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend, midtownballroom.com.
Blind Boys of Alabama and Charlie Musselwhite
If a funkified dance party is not your ideal Tuesday night, there’s another excellent option just down the street and around the corner, where the Blind Boys of Alabama will return to the Tower Theatre, joined this time by blues giant Charlie Musselwhite.
You know the Blind Boys; they’ve been active for more than 80 years, have played Bend many times and are arguably the greatest gospel singing group ever. They’re reason enough to snuggle into one of those cozy Tower seats!
But Musselwhite’s a special treat on this night. He has not played here that I could find — maybe many years ago, but not recently — and he brings to Bend a storied career in the blues. He was born in Mississippi, grew up in the Memphis of Elvis Presley and Jerry Lee Lewis, cut his musical teeth in Chicago alongside Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf and spent the past few decades as one of the most respected and in-demand blues harmonica players in the world. In recent years, he has made a couple of fine albums with Ben Harper, one of which earned Musselwhite his first Grammy for Best Blues Album.
Truly, we don’t get this many legendary musicians on one stage in Bend very often.
Blind Boys of Alabama and Charlie Musselwhite: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, doors open 6:30 p.m., $37-$57, Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall Street, Bend, towertheatre.org.
Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe and Polyrhythmics
On Wednesday night, funk/jam saxophonist Karl Denson and his fabulous Tiny Universe band brings their 25th anniversary celebration to the Midtown Ballroom.
Denson has done just about everything in his career, from collaborating with a diverse slate of artists (including the Allman Brothers, Slightly Stoopid, Jack DeJohnette and Lenny Kravitz) to playing live with James Brown and the Dave Matthews Band to founding the critically acclaimed soul-jazz band The Greyboy Allstars to being a member of the Rolling Stones’ touring unit. He even performed in Sexual Chocolate, the band in the 1988 movie “Coming to America.”
But the steady force in Denson’s musical life — the mothership, if you will — has always been the Tiny Universe, a highly skilled, turbo-charged funk band with the ability to blast off into tasty extended jams and jazzy side trips. They’re celebrating 25 years together, and we here in Bend are fortunate to have the opportunity to celebrate it with ‘em (and with Polyrhythmics opening, no less).
Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, with Polyrhythmics: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, doors open 7:30 p.m., $27.50, Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend, midtownballroom.com.
