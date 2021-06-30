Good things come to those who wait, and for those who’ve been wanting to see “Let There Be Light: The History of Bend’s Water Pageant” on the big screen of the Tower Theatre, the wait is finally over. The new documentary was first scheduled for screening last November at the theater located just a stone’s throw from Mirror Pond, where the storied pageant was, for decades, a feature of Bend life. However, a statewide “freeze” due to COVID-19 levels forced a postponement of the screening until spring, only to again be scuttled.
Organizers of Thursday’s Tower screening are confident the third time will be the charm. And with Wednesday’s lifting of restrictions, attendance is anticipated to be high at the air-conditioned theater.
According to Kelly Cannon-Miller, executive director of the Deschutes Historical Museum, the Water Pageant entertained and delighted the citizens of Bend from 1933 to 1965. Replete with lighted floats and a giant swan that carried the court, the Water Pageant was synonymous with July Fourth weekend in Bend.
“Fourth of July was always an enormous tourist promotion for Bend, and it wasn’t just the Water Pageant,” Cannon-Miller said. “It was rodeos, baseball games, the Pet Parade. It was the combination of the whole package. The banners we have in the museum collection that used to hang on Wall Street have the phrase ‘Spend the 4th in Bend.’”
Deschutes Historical Museum archives play a major role in “Let There Be Light,” which was produced by the Deschutes County Historical Society and directed by Brent Barnett of Future Filmworks. Barnett and Cannon-Miller will take part in a panel discussion immediately after the screening of the 25-minute film, alongside local historian Jim Crowell, former mayor and pageantarian Paul Reynolds, and three members of the Water Pageant court: Harriet Clark (1957), Joanie Benson Wheeler (1959) and Pat Hollenbeck Myer (1959).
“I was the last queen,” said Linda Mirich Gelbrich, who appears in the film. Her reign as queen came in 1965.
“It really was a big deal,” Gelbrich said. “I remember as a little girl, going down to Drake Park and thinking ‘oh, someday I want to be a princess,’ which probably a lot of little girls in Bend went through that, and so it was such an honor to actually get to do that. It was just a dream when I was a little kid, and so very special when I actually got to be in the pageant.”
More so than when she was younger, the film, which she’s seen, drives home for Gelbrich the magnitude of the Water Pageant, including the giant arches each year’s court would float through.
“Those were engineering feats. To put those together would’ve taken a lot of energy and creative focus, to be able to come up with something different every year, and yet have it be spectacular,” Gelbrich said.
Bend’s Water Pageant came to an end in 1965 due to a couple factors. For one, the organizers were exhausted.
“It took a tremendous amount of time from volunteers to put the event on. It grew and grew and grew and was an enormous effort,” Cannon-Miller said. “(It) took a tremendous amount of time, and people were tired. It would take two or three months leading up to the event, and a good six weeks cleaning up afterward.”
New blood was not stepping forward to take over for aging organizers, according to Gelbrich.
“The number of people, just a large number of people that put effort into the pageant every year (realized) they were all getting older, did not have as much energy to continue doing this,” she said. “There were a lot of factors related to money and effort, manpower, to make it go on. It just couldn’t go on.”
The demise of the Water Pageant also reflected the changing social mores of the mid-1960s, Cannon-Miller said.
“Historical pageantry, by the mid-’60s, was not exactly in favor anymore. It was not popular. It was kind of outgrowing the mood of the country, and by 1965, there were lots of competing things to do with your time on Fourth of July weekend. It wasn’t really finding a new audience.”
Fortunately, for those who weren’t there, “Let There Be Light” captures a piece of history before it and the people who were there, slip away.
“It was … unique. It wasn’t like anything else around,” Cannon-Miller said. “One of our motives behind getting something on film is we are losing the generation who participated in the event … the pageantarians, the pageant court. We’re down to the later years of the event for still having participants around to interview, so it was important to capture their voices.”
The Deschutes Historical Museum typically opens its doors for free on July Fourth, but for the second consecutive year is not doing so due to COVID-19 precautions. In lieu of the free day, it’s making the documentary available for viewing this weekend via Central Oregon Daily. It will air at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday on KBNZ, 5 p.m. Saturday on KOHD and 5 p.m. Sunday again on KBNZ.
Ray Solley, executive director of the Tower Theatre Foundation, said that it’s special to see the film on the big screen, as will be hearing from some people who were there in summers past.
“The images you’re looking at of historical photos and interviews with people really are pretty dynamic,” Solley said. “Then we’re going to have the Q&A with some of the past pageant participants afterward, which will be fun to honor them, and in some strange way, the July 4th history of the community.”
As someone who lived through that history, Gelbrich said the documentary “really does give a good flavor for the amount of detail, the amount of dedication that I never realized growing up. (For) those of us that grew up with the pageant, that was just a part of Bend that you looked forward to every summer.”
