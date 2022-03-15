Where an album is mixed is an important factor in how it sounds, but it’s generally a minor detail to the listening public. Most people not only don’t care where an album is mixed — they don’t know what “mixing” means.
In the case of “Ancient Homies,” the 2020 release from New York “heavy future groove” band Lespecial, it seems worth noting that all tracks on the album were mixed by David Sanchez at Riffs or Die, which is definitely a podcast and also maybe a studio? Or, at least, it’s a guy’s online brand, and that guy has a podcast.
The point is, Lespecial is one of those bands that hasn’t forgotten about the power of a good guitar riff in rock ‘n’ roll. They’re a self-described “power trio” and that comes through in their music, which is definitely heavy and riff-centric, but also rhythmically varied (like prog rock), with regular jaunts into a more electronic, bass-forward sound. It’s like listening to a highly technical prog-metal band that moonlights as a dubstep DJ at some hedonistic Vegas pool party — a sort of musical double life.
Lespecial will bring their very interesting sound to Bend for a free show downtown on Friday night. And when they’re done, if you still want to dance, make your way to Volcanic Theatre Pub (70 SW Century Drive, Bend) for the official after-party featuring Eugene jam band Spunj with special guest Brother Gabe. Doors will open at 9:30 p.m. and it’s $13 to get in.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.