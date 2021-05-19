Les Schwab Amphitheater announced Tuesday its new partnership with Live Nation Entertainment, the world’s leading live entertainment company. The union will bring more music and events to the venue, allowing it to tap into leading venue operations from Venue Nation, as well as host tours and events from the major concert promoter.
Les Schwab Amphitheater, located on the Deschutes River in Bend, is the first Live Nation venue in Oregon.
“We’re ecstatic,” Marney Smith, general manager of the amphitheater, said in the announcement. “The depth of knowledge and expertise the Live Nation team has brought to the table has been invaluable. We’ve had the opportunity to work with their experts in every aspect of the live event industry. The end result will allow us to provide an even better live experience at the venue, and ensures that the Amphitheater remains a cultural and music hub connecting artists and fans for years to come.”
The Live Nation partnership began with renovations to the venue, which was built in 2001 and began holding concerts in 2002. The changes include upgrading the stage for larger productions and increasing accessibility throughout the venue in Phase I, due for completion prior the concert season start in August.
Other coming upgrades include more accessibility improvements, box seating and improved sight lines for guests, plus "refreshed" food and beverage options.
“From our first visit, we could feel the heart of the venue and we knew we could help bring even more shows to Bend,” said Sherri Sosa, president of Venue Nation U.S. “More shows means more amazing memories for artists and fans along the river, as well as more jobs and support going back into the local community. Live Nation is excited to add to an already strong team and take the venue to the next level, without changing the spirit of what makes the place great.”
Contact: bendconcerts.com.
