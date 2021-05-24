Les Schwab Amphitheater's busy summer concert slate just got even more packed with two late August shows.
Denver roots-rockers Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats will be performing in Bend on Aug. 17. San Diego band Delta Spirit will be their opening act, according to an Old Mill District press release.
On Aug. 29, Issaquah indie-rock icons Modest Mouse will play at the amphitheater.
