On Saturday night, three of the most popular jam bands of the past couple of decades — Leftover Salmon, Railroad Earth and Yonder Mountain String Band — will converge at Hayden Homes Amphitheater for what might just be the most Bend-y concert bill of the year.

All three bands have played Central Oregon before, but never all together like they will this weekend. Each has its own distinctive style, of course, and there certainly are a number of local music lovers who can explain the differences between the three (and tell them apart). For the uninitiated, however, it may be challenging to draw lines between Yonder Railroad String Band, Mountain Salmon and Leftover Earth.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.