All three bands have played Central Oregon before, but never all together like they will this weekend. Each has its own distinctive style, of course, and there certainly are a number of local music lovers who can explain the differences between the three (and tell them apart). For the uninitiated, however, it may be challenging to draw lines between Yonder Railroad String Band, Mountain Salmon and Leftover Earth.
With those folks in mind, we’ve put together a guide to the three bands, who — all joking aside — have carved out an incredible path for themselves by combining roots, rock and bluegrass music, top-shelf musicianship, improvisational interests and affable vibes into blazing live shows that have delighted millions over the years. Here’s a bit more about each:
Leftover Salmon
Home base: Boulder, Colorado
Formed in: 1989
Bout with tragedy: Founding member and banjoist Mark Vann died of cancer in 2002.
Style: Progressive country-rock-grass with a side of Zydeco
Recommended album (per Allmusic): “Live” (2002)
Recognition: Inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame in 2022.
Critical praise: “Every song and tune on Grass Roots showcases Leftover Salmon’s nimble musical skills and their tight arrangements. Play this album loud, pull back the rug, and let the music carry you away far from the cares of everyday life.” — Folk Alley on 2023’s “Grass Roots”
Railroad Earth
Home base: Stillwater, New Jersey
Formed in: 2001
Bout with tragedy: Founding member and multi-instrumentalist Andy Goessling died of cancer in 2018.
Style: Jammy Americana influenced by the Grateful Dead
Recommended album (per Allmusic): “Bird in a House” (2002)
Recognition: Selected by John Denver’s estate to write music for the late songwriter’s unused lyrics
Critical praise: “Although not quite a concept album, there is a synergy that ties the tunes together, a sense that Railroad Earth chose to honor their fallen comrade (Andy Goessling) by moving forward, albeit not so drastically that they are ever unrecognizable.” — Relix on 2022’s “All For the Song”
Yonder Mountain String Band
Home base: Nederland, Colorado
Formed in: 1998
Bout with tragedy: Founding member and mandolinist Jeff Austin left the band in 2014 and died in 2019.
Style: Improvisational and jammy, but rooted in bluegrass
Recommended album (per Allmusic): “Mountain Tracks, Vol. 5” (2008)
Recognition: Nominated for the Best Bluegrass Album Grammy award earlier this year
Critical praise: “Even after 25 years (Yonder Mountain is) still open to innovating and pushing boundaries. It’s that approach that led them to being major influences of The Infamous Stringdusters, Greensky Bluegrass and Billy Strings, and it’s the reason why they’ll continue to influence bluegrass and jam bands alike for years to come.” — Holler Country on 2022’s “Get Yourself Outside”
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
