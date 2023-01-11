The third Monday in January has earned a reputation as the saddest day of the year, known as Blue Monday. The concept was introduced by Cliff Arnall in a press release for the UK travel company Sky Travel in 2005, according to The Guardian.
Arnall claimed a scientific equation involving post-holiday debt, gloomy weather and failing new year goals made it the Northern Hemisphere’s most depressing day of the year.
The claim has since been debunked by scientists as pseudoscience.
But if this time of year has you feeling melancholy, below are five events to cure the winter blues:
“Nexus” & “The Approach 2” film screening
Local nonprofit SheJumps partnered with BendFilm for an evening of film screenings and gear prize drawings. The films are focused on inclusivity in the world of snow sports. The film, “Nexus,” follows an all-female cast of skiers, delving into how their love of the sport has shaped their relationships.
“For years, top women in the ski industry have heard the same sentiment ‘we already have a girl n this segment, one is enough’,” said Michelle Parker, a free-skier and Nexus athlete.
“The Approach 2” is the sequel to “The Approach,” an action-driven ski and snowboarding film elevating people of color, women and adaptive athletes.
Prizes include a pair of skis, a wax treatment by Crow’s Feet, ski wax punch cards for Pine Mountain Sports, SheFly pants and binoculars.
7-10 p.m. Saturday, Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; $16.79; facebook.com/SheJumps
MLK Day of Service
On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Connect Central Oregon invites you to act on King’s legacy of social justice. Participate in a volunteer service project with one of 20 organizations across Central Oregon.
Service projects include helping animals at the Humane Society of Central Oregon, milkweed seed packing with the Deschutes Land Trust, meal preparation at Bethlehem Inn, and a Night of Unity with the Father’s Group at Open Space Event Studios. The effort is a collaboration between Connect Central Oregon, United Way of Central Oregon and AmeriCorps.
Monday, across Central Oregon; connectcentraloregon.org/mlkday2023
Prohibition Party
The High Desert Museum will host a 1920s-themed party featuring live music, cocktails, dance lessons and factually accurate tales from the era. The soiree, which is for ages 21 and older, includes live music by Lisa Dae and dance lessons in the style of the Lindy Hop and the Charleston by Mejaski Choreography.
“Our living history interpreters will be out and about in the museum telling factually accurate stories of the 1920s in Central Oregon,” said Heidi Hagemeier, director of communications at the High Desert Museum. She added that the stories will include female bootleggers who lived in the area.
There’ll also be a photo booth and a costume contest with prizes awarded for the best 1920s dress.
6-9 p.m. Jan. 20, High Desert Museum, 59800 S Highway 97, Bend; $15; highdesertmuseum.org
Begin to Skin Clinic
Owner of Pine Mountain Sports, Dan McGarigle will lead Begin to Skin, a clinic about getting started in the world of alpine skiing. The sport offers the opportunity to leave the chaos on the slopes of Mt. Bachelor to explore beyond the ski resort’s boundaries.
“Nothing cures the midwinter blues like embracing the snow and getting outside on skis,” said Henry Abel of Pine Mountain Sports.
McGarigle will cover the range and style of backcountry skis available, from wider cross-country skis made for exploring meadows and rolling slopes to alpine touring skis with a special binding and boot that enables the skier to climb uphill, Abel said.
7 p.m. Tuesday, Pine Mountain Sports, 255 SW Century Drive, Bend; free; pinemountainsports.com
Bend Foodies Meet and Greet
Food lovers are invited to join a meet and greet at the Midtown Yacht Club. Organized by local Tom Cappy, the event is designed to break down the barriers of the digital world, allowing people to come together over the shared love of food.
“Meeting new people can be scary,” said Jon Jones, who is helping Cappy host the event.
“Tom and I try to curate a friendly and welcoming attitude for participants. Good food, good drinks, and good company make it really easy to make connections, have fun conversations, and make new friends,” Jones said.
Guests are asked to bring a printed copy with a favorite chili recipe with space below for fellow attendees to add their email addresses. Attending will not only yield intel on the food scene but new friendships and fellowship.
The first Bend Foodie Meet and Greet, held in November at The Bite in Tumalo, was a smashing success. The turnout included longtime locals and new arrivals who bonded over recipes and experiences at local eateries.
1 p.m. Jan. 22, Midtown Yacht Club, 1661 NE Fourth St., Bend; free; Bend Foodies on Facebook.com
