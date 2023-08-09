Antiquing is riding a wave of popularity as the Deschutes Historical Museum prepares for its second annual outdoor antique fair. The free event, which takes place on the museum’s lawn, has attracted more vendors than the inaugural event.

Executive Director at the museum Kelly Cannon-Miller said some vendors wanted to see how the first event turned out before putting in the work to set up and sell antiques.

Karen Stockton.jpg

Karen Stockton will be offering free appraisals from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday on a first come, first served basis. 
Antique Fair 3.jpg

Antiques on display at the 2022 Deschutes Historical Museum Antique Fair. 
