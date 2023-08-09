Antiquing is riding a wave of popularity as the Deschutes Historical Museum prepares for its second annual outdoor antique fair. The free event, which takes place on the museum’s lawn, has attracted more vendors than the inaugural event.
Executive Director at the museum Kelly Cannon-Miller said some vendors wanted to see how the first event turned out before putting in the work to set up and sell antiques.
“Last year definitely proved that we had an audience that was very, very interested,” Cannon-Miller said.
An antique fair held in Drake Park roughly 20 years ago was a subject routinely brought by members and visitors of the museum, Cannon-Miller said.
The fair is intended to rekindle the spirit of the former event, while also serving a fundraiser for the Deschutes Historical Museum, which operates as a nonprofit organization.
One booth at the event will be filled with antiques and collectibles donated for the purpose of being sold to support the museum’s operations budget.
Free antique appraisals
Members of the public often approach the museum to inquire about the dollar value of an item, but the museum is out of touch with the market, Cannon-Miller said.
“We’re looking at the informational and community value to the objects,” she said. “Does this relate to Deschutes County history? So oftentimes we’re very interested in a thing that doesn’t have a large monetary value to it.”
The antique fair is an opportunity for the museum to discuss with attendees and antiquarians with it collects and what it doesn’t. The museum invited Karen Stockton of Antique Appraisal Associates to offer appraisals on site on a first come, first served basis.
Stockton has served the Central Oregon region as an appraiser since 1984 and travels for live antique appraisal shows. Unlike the museum, she has her finger on the pulse of the antique market.
According to Cannon-Miller, Stockton can pick up an antique and instantly offer the owner a sense of how much it is worth.
What’s hot and what’s not
Stockton’s first answer in regard to what’s hot on the antique market is Barbie, thanks to the 2023 film directed by Greta Gerwig. Stockton recommends that anyone hoping to sell their collection of Barbies should do so as soon as possible.
“The wave will only go so long,” Stockton said.
Antiques currently hot on the market are circus posters, Japanese robots, Civil War-era canteens, military flight jackets, French bisque dolls and Native American jewelry, Stockton said.
Certain French bisque dolls from the late 19th century, which are partially or wholly made from biscuit porcelain, are highly valued on the current antique market.
“While people don’t think dolls are worth anything, if you have a French bisque doll, yes, that would be good because they are coming in at $60,000,” Stockton said.
She listed certain circus posters as running at an all-time high, with a value between $2,000-$6,000. Japanese robots and space toys straight out of the box are running between $8,000-$20,000. Flight jackets from the Civil War or World War II are selling for approximately $1,200 and U.S. Civil War Model 1858 canteens are running about $800, she said.
But when it comes to antiquing, Stockton’s advice is simple: Always buy what you like.
“I think it’s frustrating to not enjoy whatever it is that you’ve decided to purchase. You should always buy what you like and enjoy it. I mean that’s the spice of life,” Stockton said.
