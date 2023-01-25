Calling all beginner sewers: It’s time to bring out the sewing machine that you’ve been meaning to learn how to use. For the next three Saturdays, local graphic designer and sewer Kimberly Krueger will be leading a 15-hour sewing workshop at the High Desert Music Hall that will culminate in the creation of a tote bag and two vegetable bags to take home.
Kimberly Krueger has been sewing for over 20 years, learning basic sewing techniques from her mother and then studying sewing with Angela Keslar — proprietor of Laughing Moon Clothing and contestant on season three of “Project Runway.”
The sewing classes will take place at 9 a.m. Saturdays starting this weekend and continuing through Feb. 11 at the High Desert Music Hall in Redmond.
The three-day workshop costs $75 and includes 15 hours of instruction and pattern materials needed for canvas tote and vegetable bags.
It does not include a sewing machine, scissors, needles and thread.
The first class will go over how to use and maintain a sewing machine along with the five most common seams used in sewing.
In the second class, you’ll learn how to read a pattern, choose the right fabrics, needles and thread for your project and begin your tote and vegetable bag project.
In the third and final class you will have the opportunity to ask any remaining questions and then complete the tote and vegetable bag project.
If you’ve been wanting to better your sewing skills and become more familiar with the sewing machine, this is a great opportunity to do so and meet new people along the way. Be sure to register online to save your spot as there are only a few spaces left.
