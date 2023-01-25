Learn How To Sew

The Learn How to Sew workshop will start this Saturday at the High Desert Music Hall in Redmond.

 Submitted photo

Calling all beginner sewers: It’s time to bring out the sewing machine that you’ve been meaning to learn how to use. For the next three Saturdays, local graphic designer and sewer Kimberly Krueger will be leading a 15-hour sewing workshop at the High Desert Music Hall that will culminate in the creation of a tote bag and two vegetable bags to take home.

Kimberly Krueger has been sewing for over 20 years, learning basic sewing techniques from her mother and then studying sewing with Angela Keslar — proprietor of Laughing Moon Clothing and contestant on season three of “Project Runway.”

