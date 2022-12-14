As we enjoy the recreational opportunities that come with snow, the forest appears eerily quiet. Relative to the hum of the summer months, there are fewer run-ins with animals, no buzzing insects and the forest floor is blanketed in snow. To the naked eye, wildlife seems to have disappeared.
The High Desert Museum’s newest exhibit, “Under the Snow,” invites visitors to explore the secret world below the snowpack.
The ecosystem located between the top of the snowpack and the ground is known as the subnivium. This seasonal refuge is home to thousands of species and stays a toasty 32 degrees Fahrenheit all winter long. Over the last few decades, it has become the focus of a growing body of scientific literature.
Winter ecologists “are publishing more and more and more about the subnivium,” said Hayley Brazier, curator of natural history at the museum.
Brazier describes “Under the Snow” as whimsical and fun. It’s also informative. The exhibit puts this ecosystem, invisible to the human eye, front and center.
Visitors walk into the exhibit to find the snow line above their heads. Engleman spruce and ponderosa pine trees rise overhead as the room glitters with snow crystals and the background buzzes with hoots and squeaks. Animated graphics spill across the wall, showing animals busily jumping, running, flying and burrowing.
Interactive elements allow visitors to experience the subnivium as if they are a part of it.
The exhibit is also designed to give visitors a sense of scale. At higher elevations such as Mount Bachelor, the base of the snowpack could be 12 feet or more.
“There’s a lot of snow that might be below your feet when you’re out recreating and you don’t know it,” Brazier said.
The museum is careful not to tread into the waters of anthropomorphizing animals, but Brazier hopes visitors will feel a sense of empathy for the creatures living below the snow. For this reason, she created an interactive element in which several species speak directly to the visitor. Guests will have a chance to meet a montane red fox, a North American pika, a wise great owl and a grumpy fungus called “fuzzy foot.”
“Under the Snow” gives animals of the subnivium a chance to tell their story.
“Just because you can’t see it, doesn’t mean we shouldn’t care about it, fight for it or defend it,” Brazier said.
The animals depend on the snow to survive. They burrow to store their food and hide from lurking predators.
One major takeaway Brazier hopes visitors leave with is how climate change is affecting the future of snow in the region. According to scientific research, snowpack in the Intermountain West has decreased by at least 20 percent since the 1950s. Warming temperatures could further reduce snowpack by another 50 percent in the coming decades, Brazier said.
“That means by the end of this century, the beautiful high-elevation snowy forests that we’ve come to love may be without snow completely for years at a time,” she said.
But the last thing Brazier wants is for people to feel “doom and gloom” when it comes to climate change. Part of the museum’s mission (and Brazier’s favorite phrase) is “to wildly excite.”
Brazier hopes visitors experience excitement and wonder at the hidden world under the snow showcased in the exhibit. She hopes this leads to an understanding of how many animals, plants and fungi depend on the snow, which may spark a desire to protect this critical habitat.
Brazier has a number of recommendations of easy steps to save the snow and the species that depend on it: Stay on trails and respect closures. Don’t interact with wildlife, as it needs space from humans to thrive. Support forest restoration efforts. And contact your representative about climate change.
Our snow and the species that live below it are counting on it.
