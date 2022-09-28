Christy Walker, director of diversity and inclusion at Central Oregon Community College, views connection as the first step to empowering the Black, Indigenous and People of Color communities.
“It’s not for us to use our voices to speak for them. It’s to try to make space so that they can speak for themselves,” she said.
In October, COCC will honor Latinx Heritage Month, Indigenous Peoples’ Day and National Coming Out Day with a series of events designed to raise awareness and elevate connection. All events are free and open to the public, but some require advance registration.
Traditionally, Latinx Heritage Month takes place from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, but COCC celebrates during the month of October to accommodate the fall term. In honor of Latinx Heritage Month, COCC will host the following events.
Upcycled piñata-making workshops
One piñata-making workshop will take place in Bend and the other will take place in Redmond. Wednesday 5-7 p.m.; The Environmental Center, 16 NW Kansas Ave, Bend; Tuesday, 5-7 p.m.; COCC Redmond Campus, RTEC 209, 2030 SE College Loop, Redmond; Registration required; cocc.edu.
Film screening: “The Whisper of Silence”
COCC partnered with BendFilm to provide a link to stream the El Salvadoran film about coffee tasting. Oct. 20-28; Online; cocc.edu.
In honor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Oct. 10, COCC will host a beading workshop followed by a film screening and discussion.
Beading workshop
This workshop will include a beading project with education on the history of Native beading led by Amy Cullen, whose heritage is Métis (Ojibwe, Cree and western European). Oct. 10, 2-4 p.m.; Wille Hall, COCC, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; Registration required; cocc.edu.
Film screening: "nîpawistamâsowin: We Will Stand Up"
The film shines a light on a family’s fight for justice after a young Cree man is fatally shot in Saskatchewan, Canada. A debrief will be held after the film to allow viewers the opportunity to express their feelings. Oct. 10, 5-7:30 p.m.; Hitchcock Auditorium, COCC, 2600 NW College Way, Bend.
National Coming Out Day
On National Coming Out Day, COCC invites the public to visit self-serve resource stations set up all day on COCC’s four campuses with stickers, pins, educational information and sweet treats from local bakeries. Oct. 11; Coats Campus Center, Multicultural Center, 217, Bend; RTEC, Student Commons, Redmond; Front lobby, Madras; Front lobby, Prineville.
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
