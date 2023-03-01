When we last checked in with busy local musician Eric Leadbetter, it was late summer of 2021 and he was celebrating the release of “Howl,” his namesake band’s second album.
Just 17 months later, they’re back with a follow-up called “Cake,” and friends: It is a ripper! If you dig muscular, bluesy rock ‘n’ roll built around a sturdy rhythm section, mighty guitar heroics and soaring melodies — or if you just dig what the Leadbetter Band is known for — you’ll like “Cake.”
The album was recorded at Seattle’s Temple of the Trees studio with famed producer Joe Reineke, and it features Kaleb Kelleher on drums/backing vocals and Aaron Moore on bass. (Moore and Leadbetter share lead vocal duties.) The band is playing a release show Saturday night in Bend; check ericleadbettermusic.com to keep up with Leadbetter’s busy gig schedule and other stuff.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
Rediscover Oregon is a new streaming television channel highlighting all the great things to do and places to visit in Oregon. From Astoria and the coast to Pendleton and eastern Oregon. From downtown Portland to downtown Bend, from the Willamette Valley to southern Oregon and beyond.
Rediscover Oregon includes locally produced videos by local content creators. From Oregon escapes, to tips on places to hike and play, where to eat or find wine or cities to explore. Rediscover Oregon is your destination for those wanting to get out and enjoy everything Oregon has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.