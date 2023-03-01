leadbetter band

The Leadbetter Band will celebrate its new album, "Cake," Saturday at the Domino Room in Bend.

 Submitted photo

When we last checked in with busy local musician Eric Leadbetter, it was late summer of 2021 and he was celebrating the release of “Howl,” his namesake band’s second album.

Just 17 months later, they’re back with a follow-up called “Cake,” and friends: It is a ripper! If you dig muscular, bluesy rock ‘n’ roll built around a sturdy rhythm section, mighty guitar heroics and soaring melodies — or if you just dig what the Leadbetter Band is known for — you’ll like “Cake.”

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

