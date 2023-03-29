When director Wilma Keller decided to hold rehearsals for “Here on the Flight Path” in her garage, she didn’t account for how much snow Bend would receive this year.
“It’s been the coldest and snowiest spring since I moved here about eight years ago,” Keller said, laughing.
The heartfelt romantic comedy, written by Canadian playwright Norm Foster, is a traveling show with a highly portable set. Nonprofit Ellipse Theatre Community saved over $600 by not renting a space, freeing up funds to spend on props and portable lighting.
But rehearsing in the garage hasn’t come without challenges.
Like most, Keller’s garage wasn’t heated and didn’t have adequate lighting for rehearsals, so Keller had to jury-rig her own system of heaters and lights.
“We would have these lights under the workbench turned on and they kept blowing the circuit because of the heater. Or the freezer would kick on,” Keller said with a chuckle.
And then there was Keller’s dog, Lucy.
Lucy greeted me at the door when I visited Keller’s home to watch rehearsals last week. She followed us out to the rehearsal space, and then back inside the house. Keller said that as a breed that loves to hunt, Lucy was driven crazy by the pink feather boa worn by Paige Bevando, who plays Angel Plunkett.
The play follows John Cummings, acted by Eddie Lampe, over three and a half years as he develops relationships with three female neighbors across his apartment balcony in Toronto, Canada. It’s broken into three acts, and none of the women appear in any other scenes but their own.
John breaks the fourth wall often, addressing the audience directly as he recounts his interactions which each woman. It is these relationships that allow John to grow and arrive at a better understanding of himself.
The play is sprinkled with edgy, PG-13 humor that leads to big laughs. Even better, there’s a reason for the humor, as it advances the plot, Keller said.
“It’s got some really good one-liners, but it also has a good story behind it, too. It’s not just a joke a minute,” Keller said.
The play was selected by ETC’s board and producer Debbie Levin asked Keller if she would be interested in directing. At the time, Keller was working as a costume designer and dresser in ETC’s “Craig Fox Had a Wife,” on stage last November at Open Space Event Studios. As she read through the script backstage, Keller found herself laughing out loud, making her decision to direct a resounding yes.
In the first act, John meets Faye, a call girl played by Anna Amejko. After an altercation involving a customer following her home and attempting to assault her, Faye is kicked out of her apartment, but not before teaching John a thing or two.
Enter Plunkett, the next tenant and an aspiring musical theater performer. She’s somewhat naive and has enjoyed a little success in community theater in her hometown of Alberta, Canada. John becomes a father figure to her.
In the last act, John meets Gwen, a recently divorced homemaker of a similar age. In Gwen, John finds an equal and continues along his journey of personal growth.
ETC endeavors to involve the community in each of its shows. After presenting “Craig Fox Had a Wife,” it donated half of the money brought in to a project raising awareness for post-traumatic stress disorder.
“Here on the Flight Path” premieres Friday at Open Space Studios, followed by two shows at the same venue. After that, it’ll bring community theater to the High Desert Music Hall in Redmond, HarmonyHouse in Sisters, the Sunriver Library, and La Pine’s Senior Activity Center.
Keller believes this will be the first full-length show at HarmonyHouse. The live music venue was originally a lumber garage but is now rigged with a stage and a lighting system. It has stunning acoustics and seats over 100 guests, according to ReverbNation.
The show will be flush with fresh talent, Keller said. Amejko is new to theater, and Bevando and Whittle have been away from the craft for a while. For Lampe, it’s the biggest role he has had in quite some time.
The play was chosen by ETC simply because it’s fun and the reason audiences should come see it is simple.
“I think they’ll have a really good time,” Keller said.
