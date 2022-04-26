For the first time in Central Oregon, General Duffy’s Waterhole is providing the space for a Latino Business Expo and Festival Latino in collaboration with Oregon Pero En Espanol.
Oregon Pero En Espanol is an initiative focused on addressing communication with the Spanish-speaking community in Oregon. (To find out more about the initiative, go to oregonperoenespanol.com.)
The Latino Business Expo and Festival Latino is on Saturday and is free from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and ticketed from 6 to 10:00 p.m., when Son De Cuba, a Portland-based Cuban band, will be performing live.
The event will be initiated by the Oregon Small Business Association in Central Oregon, followed by cultural activities and incentives for customers to interact with vendors throughout the day.
“It will be a day dedicated to community building, celebrating and connecting,” reads the event description.
Specifically, this is an opportunity for Latino business owners to network, exhibit their products and services, and share knowledge and job opportunities. There will be a small business TED talk in Spanish at 11 a.m. to provide resources and information about financial support for Spanish speaking business owners and individuals looking to start a business.
“The goal is to encourage corporations of Latin descent to communicate with one another,” said Freedom Kolseth, General Duffy’s event coordinator.
This is a family-friendly event that includes music from DJ Yogi and Son de Cuba, as well as drinks from Latino breweries in Oregon such as Xicha Brewery, Tranquilo Cerveceria and La Familia Cider.
Son De Cuba is a group of six musicians from Cuba, Chile, Mexico and the U.S. who are now based in Portland, Oregon. They play different genres such as salsa, timba, son, merengue, boleros, cumbia, bachata, Latin jazz and more.
“We blend this vast knowledge of different beats together in classic and modern Latin songs, exuding energy, happiness and encouraging you to dance,” reads the band’s bio.
The band consists of Nelson Morales on vocals and piano; Freddy Vilches on vocals and percussion; Geisy Almanza on vocals; Ramon Brizuela Martinez on sax, flute and vocals; Jackson Coffey on drums and Tony Gonzalez on vocals (and acting band manager).
This soulful group is sure to bring an exciting energy to the fiesta and gather people on the dance floor.
“We are just really excited to be a space where the Latin community can feel at home and feel like they can network and express themselves in their native language,” Kolseth said.
