Food
Fresco & Fryed in Redmond serves balanced dishes that emulate worldly tastes and textures. According to the food truck’s website, Chef James DeLaRosa has over 12 years of experience in the food and beverage industry and over six years in menu design.
DeLaRosa’s artistic passion is evident in the Latin-inspired soul food, which is not only designed for flavor, but style. I ordered the Cohiba bowl ($16) with slow-roasted mojo pork shoulder, mojo aioli, pickled shallots and pickled jalapeños. It was decorated with a “fryed” plantain that rose high above the dish.
Mojo, from the Portuguese word “molho” translates to “sauce” in English. DeLaRosa’s mojo pork tasted of the slow roasted Cuban-style recipe and is made with garlic, oregano, cumin and olive oil. The mojo aioli, on the other hand, did not have a heavy mayonnaise base but was light, sweet and spicy.
My first bite consisted mostly of the pickled jalapeños piled on top of the bowl, but every bite thereafter was a perfect mix of the Cuban rice, beans, pork and pickled toppings.
The “rude boi chicken sando” ($17) served with “fryes” was similarly well-orchestrated. The hand-dredged crunchy “fryed” chicken was balanced by a lightly toasted brioche bun slathered with garlic cream cheese. And for a fried chicken sandwich, it wasn’t too greasy.
An edible yellow flower sitting atop the dish of the woman dining next to me caught my eye. She spoke highly of Fresco & Fryed’s garden bowl ($15), adding it was for those who love brussels sprouts.
Service
Every interaction I had with the staff at Otto’s Landing was friendly. As I waited for the buzzer to ring inside the warmth of the taphouse, I was greeted by two bartenders. The second bartender not only asked if I’d like a drink but seemed to genuinely care how I was doing.
Atmosphere
Otto’s Landing is a locally owned business with a history in the logging industry. Some of the artifacts hanging on the walls inside the taphouse are from the family’s compound in Forest Grove, Oregon.
The taproom feels inclusive with a prominent board by the bar listing the non-alcoholic options and a playroom for kids in the corner. On the second floor, there are two dart boards, two pool tables, a cozy corner with couches and an outdoor patio.
Taphouse info
Location: Otto’s Landing, 652 NW Seventh St., Redmond
Contact: 541-699-1307, ottosrdm.com
Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily
Food Trucks
Fresco & Fryed Latin-inspired soul food: frescoandfryed.myshopify.com, $8-$17
Hapa Hawaiian: $1-$16
Órale street tacos: $3-$15
Johnny’s Supreme Street Greek Gyros: $13-$17
