Nearly 200 readers entered The Bulletin’s We’re Open for business drawing this week.
Connie Roshak won $100 gift certificate to use at El Caporal Mexican food restaurant in Sunriver.
The question: Which restaurant has the best takeout lunch on The Bulletin’s We’re Open list?
To enter the next drawing for best takeout dinner, look for the We’re Open contest on The Bulletin’s Facebook page. This is your last chance.
— Jody Lawrence-Turner, The Bulletin
