"Comedy Variety Show" at Eagle Mountain — During the month of February, Las Vegas magician Jason Andrews and juggler Niels Duinke are taking their "Comedy Variety Show" around the West Coast. The tour visits Eagle Mountain Event Center, 2221 NE Third St., at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Andrews' sleight-of-hand has been featured on TV shows such as "Masters of Illusion" and "Penn & Teller: Fool Us," and juggler Duinker is an eight-time Guinness World Record holder. Along with magic and juggling, the two weave in comedy, feats of danger and audience interaction for a family-friendly performance.
Tickets are $20 in advance at stagerightproductions.org or 541-598-5262, $25 at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.