If you’ve ever lamented that the transience of fall colors — those bright oranges, reds and yellows signifying the coming of winter — good news: Anyone looking for a more permanent fix of fall to keep indoors will find it at Red Chair Gallery, the longstanding, artist-run gallery at the corner of Oregon Avenue and Bond Street in downtown Bend.
Along with photographs, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, textile art and more by local artists, you’ll find the landscape paintings of two gallery members, John Runnels and Rebecca Baldwin.
The two artists work separately, but they share some things in common, including an eye for and an enjoyment of landscape painting, and a predilection for capturing on canvas the colors of fall.
Runnels grew up in Colorado, and his appreciation of aspen trees began in his grandparents’ cabin in the southern part of the state.
“I used to spend every summer out there as a kid, and at 8,500 feet there are a lot of aspen trees in that area. I just always thought they were the neatest tree,” he said. “They’ve got more personality than any other tree that I’ve ever seen. I love the way the leaves turn and the bright colors. I’ve just always been kind of enchanted with them.”
In college, Runnels minored in art history. During his time in the Air Force from 1968-72, he worked as an illustrator, doing illustrations for briefings and making posters for dances and drug awareness campaigns.
After the Air Force, he put down his brushes and went to work for a phone company for about 30 years. It was only upon retirement three years ago that he again felt the call of his dormant artistry. He then signed up for a class with June Forman at Sagebrushers Art Society in Bend.
“I figured, well, what the heck, I’ll take a class and see if I can get interested in it again, and I did,” he said Friday at Red Chair, where he and Baldwin sat masked about 6 feet apart and surrounded by works of art, including several of their own.
With his interest in paint rekindled, he undertook study with landscape artist Robert Moore, of Declo, Idaho, who “paints with a palette knife and a lot of bright colors. Impressionistic landscape is actually what he paints, and so I took a couple of different classes from him two different years, and I’ve been painting pretty much ever since.”
Though he felt the rust of a 30-year layoff upon starting again, painting frequently has helped chip away at it.
“I read somewhere that you never get any better if you’re looking at a blank canvas,” he said. “I’ve been trying to paint every day … and get better at what I’m doing.”
Runnels will travel to take photographs of potential landscapes, but he enjoys painting en plein air as well.
“I love aspen trees, and so consequently everybody always asks me is that the only thing I know how to paint,” Runnels said.
Baldwin, who is originally from the Seattle area, said that she displayed artistic talent from a young age.
“I just kind of played with it. It was something I was curious about, and just wanted to know more about,” she said. As a young woman, she spent about a decade in Portland, where she made her first painting sales at the city’s famed Saturday Market. That eventually led her to a 25-year career as a professional artist traveling and selling her work at art festivals.
The art festival circuit was both fun but exhausting, she said.
“It was just a lot of work, but it gave me some perspective about what people enjoy about the art, and what sells, what doesn’t. It kind of taught me the hard way about some of the business end of trying to make a living as an artist,” Baldwin said. “That’s a hard lesson to learn because there are a lot of ups and downs.”
Eventually, the work and travel necessitated a break. She began doing odd jobs and selling goods on eBay, work that, like Runnels, led her away from art for a while.
During the time she was doing art festivals, Baldwin’s work was more whimsical, she said, but at some point in the ’90s, she took an art class at Central Oregon Community College, where she was introduced to landscapes.
“I started doing more along that line,” she said. “I just kind of bounced around back and forth from odd jobs to doing artwork after that, because I still needed to pay the rent, but I wasn’t really willing to get back into the art fair circuit. It was just too much for me anymore. … Then I got old enough to retire and start collecting Social Security.”
At that point, Baldwin shuttered her eBay business and began painting much more. Landing a slot among the artists at Red Chair “has really inspired me to pursue my artwork more and try to perfect it,” she said.
Baldwin likes to take reference photos of aspens in the Camp Sherman and Sisters areas, as well as other kinds of trees up near the McKenzie River.
“Of course, the conifer forest, the trees are all still green, but the undergrowth can be really colorful. The bushes and plant cover can be, really, more colorful than you think,” she said.
Sometimes, Baldwin paints solely from memory, and even the photographs she takes serve as “really just a starting point — I’m sure John could relate to this too,” she said, eliciting a laugh from her fellow painter. “It gives you something to begin with and get kind of a basic idea of what you’re going to do, and then you kind of take off from there, and it may not resemble the photograph at all by the time you’re done.”
Autumn landscapes tend to sell, the two said. People buying art like color, “and that’s such a colorful time of year,” Baldwin said.
“There are those people who just want those neutral colors because that’s what they have in their home. But I think a large percentage of people do enjoy the bright colors.”
Runnels agreed.
“I try to paint in as bright of colors as I can, probably to the extremes, because people do like the bright colors,” he said. “They love for something when they walk in to pop and stand out.”
