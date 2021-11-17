On Sunday, the Tower Theatre in Bend will host magician Lance Burton, who will perform twice, at 3 and 7 p.m. Speaking of things happening twice, the Academy of Magical Arts has twice named Burton “Magician of the Year.” And Dai Vernon, known as the “Patriarch of Magic,” has called Burton “the most brilliant magician of this century.”

Now, Burton brings the flair and spectacle of his famed Vegas show to the Tower Theatre, located at 835 NW Wall St. in downtown Bend. Tickets range from $45 to $65, plus fees. Contact: towertheatre.org.

— David Jasper, The Bulletin

