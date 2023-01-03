LAINEY WILSON-NASHVILLE, TN 2022

Lainey Wilson

 Alysse Gafkjen

If you ever wonder if opening a concert for a bigger name truly benefits the opener, here's proof: Lainey Wilson's show at Midtown Ballroom this weekend has been sold-out for quite a while.

Wilson is a rising country star, for sure, but she's hardly a household name. So how did she sell out one of Bend's biggest indoor venues months in advance? Well, her excellent, rebellious take on mainstream country helps, as it has propelled her to a handful of hit songs ("Things a Man Oughta Know," most notably), critical acclaim, national TV appearances and a couple of prominent CMA awards (Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year).

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

