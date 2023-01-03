If you ever wonder if opening a concert for a bigger name truly benefits the opener, here's proof: Lainey Wilson's show at Midtown Ballroom this weekend has been sold-out for quite a while.
Wilson is a rising country star, for sure, but she's hardly a household name. So how did she sell out one of Bend's biggest indoor venues months in advance? Well, her excellent, rebellious take on mainstream country helps, as it has propelled her to a handful of hit songs ("Things a Man Oughta Know," most notably), critical acclaim, national TV appearances and a couple of prominent CMA awards (Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year).
But it can't have hurt to tour last summer with Jon Pardi, whose headlining show at Hayden Homes Amphitheater drew one of the venue's biggest crowds of the season. You can bet Wilson caught some ears that evening, and the owners of those ears bought tickets to her show this weekend.
Now let's hope Pardi's other opener that night, Hailey Whitters, returns to town soon.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
