Lady Bird Cultural Society, which opened last month, is ushering in a new level of sophistication to the Old Mill District.
The upscale Mediterranean restaurant owned by chef John Gurnee, formerly of Drake and Washington Dining & Cocktails, is serving dinner six days a week, with plans to open for brunch mid-February, said a press release.
The menu is eclectic, featuring small plates, pasta made in-house, wood-fired sourdough pizzas (including gluten-free options) and elegant entrees, such as short rib ($48), dry-aged duck ($48) and wood oven-roasted mussels ($26).
“We’ve updated everything except for the wood-fired pizza oven,” said a hostess after I walked through the front door, before asking if I’d like to check my coat.
As I sat down to enjoy dinner with several of my colleagues, it seemed that every detail had been carefully considered. The space was dramatically transformed from its predecessor, Flatbread Neapolitan Pizza. New, shiny black tile surrounded the kitchen, black and white Italian terrazzo tile covered the floor and a bird theme carried throughout the restaurant with pink flamingos on the front doors and golden parrots hanging over the dining room.
We started with wood-grilled olives ($8) and the “bird nest,” ($14) a bowl of wood-fired chunks of bread topped with burrata, roasted garlic and Parmesan cheese. The olives were served warm with rosemary and chopped garlic.
As one server stopped by to fill my water glass, which never had a chance to drop below halfway, she kindly noted there was a pit inside the olive, so I wouldn’t bite too hard into it. I appreciated her thoughtfulness.
I ordered the scallops Grenobloise ($40), the name in reference to France’s southeastern city Grenoble. The plating was gorgeous.
There were five carefully placed dollops of a white, mayonnaise-based sauce encircling the scallops in the middle of the black rounded plate.
The scallops were perfectly cooked, browned on the outside and light and springy on the inside. The dish was sprinkled with micro greens and anchored by small pieces of cauliflower and kale. Intermixed with the vegetables were sweet green raisins, toasted pine nuts and capers. The portion was dainty, but I was surprised by how full I was afterward.
One colleague was amazed after taking a first bite of the Icculus ($19), a wood-fired pizza with fior di latte semi-soft cheese, fontina, prosciutto, parmesan cheese and arugula. He said the cheeses were extraordinary.
Another coworker said the rigatoni ($17) with tomato, cream, vodka and basil was simple, but executed well, although it had become slightly dry around the edges as it waited for its fellow dishes.
Even more impressive than the food and ambiance was the attentive service. Three staff members stopped by the table to ask about our impressions of the food, including Chef Gurnee.
When the checks arrived, they were enclosed in classic, well-worn titles such as Goethe’s “Faust” and Mark Twain’s “A Tramp Abroad” — another indication of the carefully curated experience.
Location: 375 SW Powerhouse Drive #130, Bend
Contact: ladybirdbend.com, 541-382-8345
Hours: 5-9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday
Price Range: $8-$145 per menu item
Cuisine: Fine dining, Mediterranean, Cocktails
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.