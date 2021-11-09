You can call a band a lot of things: fast, loud, terrible, weird, twangy, hard-working, too polished, life-changing. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, really.
One of the best things you can call a band — just about any band ever — is “fun.” Unless you’re, like, Bauhaus and the whole idea is that you’re very dark and gloomy, “fun” is almost always a good thing for a band to be. It means most people will enjoy listening to you and seeing your shows.
Kuinka is fun. A lot of fun! The Seattle-based band is made up of five people who play a whole bunch of instruments, including several — ukulele, mandolin, banjo, synthesizers — that are often found in fun music.
More importantly, Kuinka makes highly likeable, hyper-melodic folk-pop-rock that’s packed with more hooks than a well-stocked tackle box. Their newest album is called “Shiny Little Corners,” which in an odd way sort of describes one of the appealing features of their big, generous songs.
Kuinka: $12; 9 p.m. Friday; Volcanic Theatre Pub; 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
