Acoustic string bands come from many different places: West Virginia. Massachusetts. Michigan. Colorado. California. Kentucky.
And then there's the Kruger Brothers, a trio of elegant players originally from Switzerland and New York City, of all places. Two members of the band are Swiss brothers Jens and Uwe Kruger, who started singing and playing music at a young age and were busking on the streets of European cities by the time they were teenagers. The third member is Joel Landsberg, a Big Apple native who moved to Switzerland, where he met the Krugers. The three formed a trio that has been playing professionally since 1995, and they moved to North Carolina in 2002.
You can hear the band's diverse background in its music. This is not the high lonesome sound of the Appalachian Mountains but a nuanced blend of bluegrass and folk music that is heavily influenced by the extended passages and intricate compositional elements of classical music and the exploratory spirit of jazz. To put it more simply: The Kruger Brothers' songs are exquisitely crafted, expertly played and endlessly beautiful, not to mention remarkably relaxing.
Kruger Brothers: 7 p.m. Tuesday, $30 in advance, $35 at the door, The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters, belfryevents.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
