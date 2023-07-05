Since Humm Kombucha’s humble beginnings of leaving gallon jugs on doorsteps in Bend, its kombucha has reached all corners of the country.
Over the last 15 years, it has expanded offerings from the original kombucha (sweetened with cane sugar) to include zero-sugar kombucha (sweetened with monk fruit and allulose) and Whole30-approved kombucha (naturally sweetened by fruit), according to a representative at Bend’s taproom. Each one is infused with probiotics, vitamin B12, vitamin C and vitamin D, thanks to kombucha’s natural properties.
And Humm continues to expand its choices with new flavors, and sometimes, suprising toppings.
Humm’s kombucha float is a refreshing treat that hits the spot during summertime. It’s sold with select flavors of Bonta gelato and available at a discount after 4 p.m. for happy hour ($6.50 regular, $6 during happy hour).
As I pondered over potential gelato and kombucha flavor combinations, Karina Bonn, a regular of the taproom, recommended the zero-sugar blood orange kombucha with salted vanilla gelato.
It tastes like a creamsicle, she said, adding that while she brews kombucha at home, it hasn’t curbed her appetite for Humm Kombucha.
I trusted Bonn’s suggestion and chose to order the creamsicle-like combination. It resembled an upscale rootbeer float but went down easier without the excess sugar. The tangy blood orange was a welcome companion to the creamy vanilla ice cream.
The possible flavor pairings at the taproom are abundant with gelato flavors including toasted coconut, roasted strawberry with honey and Tumalo lavender with honey. However, the low-fat content of the gelato causes its edges to turn to ice and become crunchy, relative to fattier ice cream. For those who’d prefer to craft a float at home, kombucha is sold by the pint ($3.75), growler ($13 for a refill) and the keg ($87).
Sampling kombucha flavors
For each flavor I considered, I was given a shot of kombucha to sample, poured from a tap against the wall.
The Unicorn Edition, Magical Lemon Cupcake, which debuted on Unicorn Day (April 9), is one of Humm’s sweeter concoctions, available in purple, pink and orange-colored unicorn-themed packaging. I noticed it was a popular choice for the under 10-year-old crowd when I visited last week.
One flavor that is both a nod to Bend and worth sampling at the taproom is Ode to Ocean Roll. It’s based on Sparrow Bakery’s signature pastry and the woody notes of cardamom are evident at first sniff.
Humm Kombucha’s taproom is a great spot to linger after a day out in the sun to enjoy a kombucha flight with friends or round of pingpong. Manzanita Grill, the food truck parked in Humm’s parking lot, features a Southwest fusion menu.
