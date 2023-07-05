Since Humm Kombucha’s humble beginnings of leaving gallon jugs on doorsteps in Bend, its kombucha has reached all corners of the country.

Over the last 15 years, it has expanded offerings from the original kombucha (sweetened with cane sugar) to include zero-sugar kombucha (sweetened with monk fruit and allulose) and Whole30-approved kombucha (naturally sweetened by fruit), according to a representative at Bend’s taproom. Each one is infused with probiotics, vitamin B12, vitamin C and vitamin D, thanks to kombucha’s natural properties.

Pingpong table.jpg

Pingpong and other games are free to play in the Humm Kombucha Taproom in Bend. 
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0304, jwright@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.