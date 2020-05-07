With children home until the next school year, and the list of things to do with them in the age of the quarantine and home-based education narrow, it’s the perfect time to get them in the kitchen and cooking up something special.
Besides teaching them a basic skill they’ll need in the future, there are several reasons to start cooking with children from early ages. It can develop an adventurous palate, teach them how to follow instructions, keep healthy eating habits, even help with math and science skills. Plus, food has the knack of bringing people together, and while there’s a lot of togetherness right now, cooking can bring something special to the table.
Toddlers
Yep, you can cook with the littlest chefs in your household. Obviously, they’re not going to be grilling a chicken or chopping onions, but their tiny hands are ideal for measuring, stirring and the like.
Here is an easy cereal bar snack that requires no oven and no major cutting, just a microwave and a lot of stirring.
No-Bake Cereal Snack Bars adapted from averiecooks.com
- ¼ cup butter (half a stick)
- ¼ cup honey
- ¼ cup brown sugar, packed
- 1 tbsp. vanilla extract
- 3 cups cereal (Honey Nut Cheerios recommended)
- 1 cup of dried fruit (raisins, craisins ect.), peanuts, chopped almonds or trail mix
- Chocolate chips (optional)
- Pinch of salt to taste
In an 8-inch pan, line it with foil and cover it with cooking spray. Set aside.
Combine butter, honey, brown sugar in a large microwave safe bowl and heat it for 1-minute to melt then stir, return to microwave for another minute, stir and microwave again for 1-minute. The mixture should be bubbly, use a tea towel to hold the bowl as it may be hot. Stir in the vanilla extract then cereal.
Stir in the optional fruit or nuts.
Pour the mixture out on the pan and spread it evenly with a spatula, sprinkle your chocolate chips and salt (highly recommended) if you’d like.
Cover the pan with foil and put in the fridge until the bars are fully set (2-3 hours) then cut and serve.
Store the bars in the fridge.
School-aged
Kids can start taking on larger roles in the kitchen. Every kid is different, and adults should always use their own discretion when assigning tasks like cutting and using the oven or stove depending on the child.
Chicken Avocado Roll-ups from delish.com
- 2 avocados, cubed
- Juice of 1 lime
- 2 cups shredded chicken
- 1 bell pepper, chopped
- ½ cup red onion
- ½ cup shredded Monterey jack cheese
- ½ cup cheddar cheese
- 2 tbsp. sour cream
- 2 tbsp. chives, finely chopped
- 4 large flour tortillas
- Season to taste
In a medium bowl, mash avocado and lime juice until only small chunks of avocado remain. Add chicken, pepper, onion, cheeses, sour cream and chives until evenly combined.
Spread a thin layer of the mix onto a tortilla, leaving a border around the edges. Roll up the tortilla tightly then cut off the edges and then into desired pieces (1-inch for kids’ lunches or for an appetizer). Repeat with remaining ingredients and serve.
Pre-teens and teens
Again, it depends on the child, but most children over 12 can take the reins of most tasks without much of a problem and, with a few exceptions, can probably cook anything given the proper instructions.
As summer approaches and gardens will soon be filled with delicious ingredients ripe for the taking, here is a classic zucchini bread recipe.
Zucchini Bread, Whittle family recipe
- 3 eggs, beaten (substitute 1 cup applesauce to make it vegan)
- 3/4 cup oil (avocado recommended)
- 3 cups grated zucchini
- 3 tbsp vanilla extract
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 3 cups flour
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1/4 tsp. baking powder
- 2 tsp. cinnamon
- 3/4 tsp. nutmeg
- 1/4 tsp. cloves
- 1 cup chopped nuts (optional)
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Combine eggs, oil, sugar, vanilla and zucchini in a medium bowl.
Sift together remaining dry ingredients in a separate, large bowl and make a well in the center to add the zucchini mix. Stir until combined
Add nuts (optional).
Pour into well greased or lined loaf pans.
Bake approximately 50 minutes or until cooked through (test using a toothpick).
Let cool, slice and serve.
